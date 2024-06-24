WASHINGTON, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP announce today that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) granted final approval of a $15 million class action settlement in Hedgepeth v. Garland, EEOC No. 570-2016-00501X, to resolve a 30-year-long class complaint alleging the USMS discriminated against African Americans in its promotion, recruitment, and hiring policies and practices for Deputy U.S. Marshal (DUSM) positions. This settlement reflects the parties’ good faith efforts to resolve allegations of discrimination and move forward to advance common goals of justice, fairness, equity, and equality.

Throughout the litigation, the USMS, a component agency of the U.S. Department of Justice, has denied any wrongdoing. Under the terms of settlement, class members will be eligible for monetary relief following the conclusion of any appeals. Additionally, the USMS will institute programmatic relief in its promotion, recruitment, and hiring of qualified individuals, through additional training and changes to its policies and practices.

The class is represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp’s David Sanford, Saba Bireda, Christine Dunn, Kate Mueting and James Hannaway. To learn more about the settlement and key dates, visit usmssettlement.com or contact Class Counsel at [email protected].