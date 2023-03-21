Due to the prestige symbol attached to the sport, the majority of customers in the United Kingdom, United States, and certain countries in Europe consider riding horses to be a growing leisure activity. This has prompted industry players to meet the growing demand for equestrian wear.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global equestrian apparel market was estimated to attain a global market valuation of US$ 6.0 Billion in the year 2022. With a steady CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2031.

Several horse riding clubs in the UK have seen a rise in the number of riders, as well as the British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) has found that over the previous five years, both the number of club members and the number of leisure riders have increased.

The development of the worldwide equestrian apparel industry is fueled by consumer spending on leisure sports, the opening of new riding clubs and yards, and the inclusion of the activity in schools’ and universities’ curricula.

Growing millennial interest in horse riding activities and rising disposable income are the main drivers propelling the growth of this industry. Companies have stated that one of the reasons for investing in this market is the availability of branded goods, underscoring the fact that customers search for these names while looking for high-quality accessories. These accessories include clothing, helmets, boots, and gloves worn while riding a horse. As a result of the high-quality fabrics and designs used, equestrian apparel is typically pricey. As a result, these clothes are becoming more popular on the international market due to their exceptional quality.

The worldwide equestrian apparel market is mostly driven by female applications by customer groups. These kinds of outfits and accessories are used for formal events like polo matches, horse races, or show jumping competitions. The desire for riding apparel with unique elements on leg sleeves as well as vests to assist the rider’s posture is higher among female riders. Female riders need a fabric that is lower in weight, flexible for fast movements, and sturdy enough to not shred easily or get trapped during high-speed sports because they are slenderer than male riders.

Key Findings from the Report

The global market for equestrian apparel is expected to garner a 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031.

Europe is expected to be the most lucrative region as per its market size for equestrian apparel in 2023.

In 2022, the top-wear segment by product type held the largest segment.

Global Equestrian Apparel Market Trends

Increased social media and internet access will help raise public awareness of equestrian apparel

The horse riding association has enhanced safety due to the increase in both men and women participating in equestrian sports, and the increase in spine and rib injuries while riding horses has raised awareness among riders regarding the usage of equestrian apparel.

Global Equestrian Apparel Market: Regional Landscape

Over the projection period, Europe held the biggest market share for equestrian apparel. The area is predicted to have the biggest demand for these clothing markets. Large enterprises in this area have an impact on market participants including Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, Decathlon S.A., and Mountain Horse. In the region, these businesses promote horseback riding, which is predicted to further drive market development throughout the forecast period.

Global Equestrian Apparel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global market for equestrian apparel are:

Ariat International Inc.

Cavallo

Charles Owen

HKM Sports Equipment GmbH

Horseware Ireland

Horse Health Wealth Ltd

Noble Equestrian

Mountain Horse

Ladyhall Inc.

Some developments by the key players are:

For optimal stability, flexibility, and high-impact traction, Ariat’s “Country Tall Boot Collection” footwear combines “ATS Pro technology” with “Poron XRD.” These boots are available for both men and women.

The “Charlotte Collection” by Kastel Denmark is a quarter-zip riding jersey that contains UV-protecting fabric, breathable mesh strips on the arms, and stylish aesthetics. Both men’s and women’s versions of this series shirt are offered in all colors.

Global Equestrian Apparel Market: Segmentation

By Product

Top Wear Show Shirts Polo Shirts and Tops Show Jackets Others

Bottom Wear Breeches/Riding Pants Tights Others



By Apparel

Sustainable

Unsustainable

By Category

Professional riders

Recreational riders

By Consumer Group

Men

Women

Children

By Price Category

Low

Medium

High/ premium

By Distribution Channel

Online E-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets Specialty stores Others



By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

