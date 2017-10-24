Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion Highest Scoring Consumer Credit Reports Shared Through Public Bequest from FICO Minister David E. Howe

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the full release of company founder David Howe’s personal and confidential consumer credit reports from Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. The never-before published reports were procured at Fair Isaac’s ‘myFICO’ consumer credit site and span a multi-year period.

The reports reflect the most successful and highest achieving consumer credit reports ever scored in the worldwide history of financial and banking underwriting. Moreover, the 850 FICO reports – with the credit profiles and utilization documented – will generate relative exceptional rankings in the 99thpercentile and higher across every scoring model in existence, offering further categorical proof that models are highly consistent when data scored is also consistent.

Except for redacted personally identifying and account information, the comprehensive credit reports depict a number of different scoring scenarios. The relatively common scoring scenarios include the impact of a single hard (voluntary) inquiry – and the subsequent 3-point increase after the removal of the inquiry a few days later. Also depicted are reports that include accounts scored with and without balances indicated (utilization), and a FICO Tri-Bureau report that unequivocally proves the benefit of having a revolving account balance at the moment a score is generated.

Related: SubscriberWise Founder Howe Proves FICO Score Benefit from Carrying Balances while Ending Misinformation Published by Bloomberg, NBC, and LA Times: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgXOb-dq_4o&t=2s

See the FICO 850 reports:

Equifax850FICO_Full.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/FrebpKL/equifax850fico-full.pdf

Experian850FICO_Full.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/TQFTKmo/experian850fico-full.pdf

TransUnion850FICOFull.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/LuI9BOf/transunion850ficofull.pdf

See the FICO inquiry reports:

Experian_FICO_03-31-2014_with one inquiry.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/ulrn5Yq/experian-fico-03-31-2014-with-one-inquiry.pdf

Experian_FICO_04-02-2014_with no inquiry and 3-point increase.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/TCY9PeN/experian-fico-04-02-2014-with-no-inquiry-and-3-point-increase.pdf

See the FICO utilization reports:

TransUnionFICO_Full_No_Debt_52_Point_Loss.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/2v3lSeI/transunionfico-full-no-debt-52-point-loss.pdf

TransUnionFICO_Full_Revolving_Balance__37_Point_Increase.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/NbZyrMH/transunionfico-full-revolving-balance-37-point-increase.pdf

See the FICO Tri-Bureau report:

FICO850x3 Score 3-Report View – Printable Version with Proof of Point Loss from Not Carrying a Revolving Balance.pdf: https://www.docdroid.net/arXNm1k/fico850x3-score-3-report-view-printable-version-with-proof-of-point-loss-from-not-carrying-a-revolving-balance.pdf

