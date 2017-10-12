NEW YORK (Reuters) – Equifax Inc said on Thursday that one of its third-party vendors had been running malicious code on one its web pages, but that the credit reporting agency was not the subject of another cyber attack and its systems were not compromised.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Equifax says systems not compromised in latest cyber scare - October 12, 2017
- Tesla to recall 11,000 Model X SUVs due to seat issue - October 12, 2017
- Trump lays out new Iran strategy Friday, complicating European ties - October 12, 2017