FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equify Financial, LLC is excited to announce the appointment of Christian Torresluna, Toby Newhouse and Naszier Colburn as Regional Sales Managers for its Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor Program Equipment Finance Business.

Greg Clemens, National Sales Manager for Equify Financials’ Dealer and Vendor finance platform, states, “We are fortunate to add these three experienced Regional Sales Managers to the team. I look forward to working with them as we expand our footprint across the entire U.S. market.”

With his vast experience, Christian Torresluna can make an invaluable contribution to Equify’s Small-Ticket Dealer and Vendor program. He specializes in recognizing opportunities for development, honing business operations, and constructing customer financing solutions that always prioritize client fulfillment first and foremost.

With his strong background in technology and equipment, Naszier Colburn is a specialist at executing sales strategies and initiatives to promote business growth. He has an impressive record in providing solutions for the needs of clients looking to acquire equipment.

Toby brings two decades of sales experience from both mortgage lending and private lending realms. In his tenure as a private lender alone, he’s managed to secure over $1 billion dollars for customers while delivering stellar customer service at every step along with portfolio management.

Dan Krajewski, EVP of Equify Financial, added, “Equify’s unique employee and customer-first culture allows us to attract the best talent in the equipment finance market. As we continue our expansion plans, we will continue to hire best-in-class employees.”

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future.

With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.equifyfinancial.com.

Equify Contact: Greg Clemens National Sales Manager Phone: 714-425-5567 Email: greg.clemens@equifyllc.com

Press Contact: Taylor Kizer Equify Executive Assistant Phone: (817) 490-6800 Email: taylor.kizer@equifyllc.com

