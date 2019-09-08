Equinor to clean up onshore post-hurricane Bahamas oil spill

Equinor will clean up the onshore oil spill discovered this week at its Bahamas storage terminal in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian, the Norwegian energy company said on Sunday.
