Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Equipment Finance Reality Show Becomes Most Watched on deBanked TV

Equipment Finance Reality Show Becomes Most Watched on deBanked TV

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Equipping The Dream, a B2B sales reality show, soars to the top of deBanked TV

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equipping The Dream, a reality show that debuted on deBanked TV on February 15th, has become an immediate hit. The show, which takes place in Rochester, NH and follows the journey of four aspiring business loan brokers through an equipment finance training course, provides a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of salespeople that are trying to help American small businesses get equipment to grow.

The deBanked TV platform, of which the show is exclusively hosted, has grown to more than 500 videos since the platform was first introduced two years ago. Episode 1 of Equipping The Dream became the most watched video on deBanked TV within days of its release.

“We had been producing a lot of shorter videos as part of an ongoing docu-miniseries,” said deBanked President Sean Murray who is also the Executive Producer of Equipping The Dream, “but this was our first foray into a full blown web-based TV series. Needless to say we’re pretty happy with the response so far.”

The six episode series concludes with an hour-long finale on March 3rd. Episodes 1 through 4 are already out. No subscription or account is needed to watch the show.

“If you work in any kind of sales, you’ll be able to appreciate and enjoy this show,” Murray added. “There’s never been anything like this before.”

About deBanked TV

deBanked is a registered trademark of Raharney Capital, LLC. Raharney Capital is based in Brooklyn, NY. Organized in 2009, deBanked is the company’s most popular media brand. The brand publishes news, stories, information, magazines, videos and more in the alternative finance industry and is affiliated with several business networking events and conferences across North America. Equipping The Dream is the property of Raharney Capital, LLC. For more information, visit http://debanked.com or to watch deBanked videos visit http://debanked.com/tv/.

Contact:
Sean Murray
Raharney Capital, LLC
325 Gold Street, Suite 502
Brooklyn NY, 11201
212-220-9084
http://debanked.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.