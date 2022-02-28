Equipment Finance Reality Show Becomes Most Watched on deBanked TV

Equipping The Dream, a B2B sales reality show, soars to the top of deBanked TV

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equipping The Dream , a reality show that debuted on deBanked TV on February 15th, has become an immediate hit. The show, which takes place in Rochester, NH and follows the journey of four aspiring business loan brokers through an equipment finance training course, provides a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of salespeople that are trying to help American small businesses get equipment to grow.

The deBanked TV platform, of which the show is exclusively hosted, has grown to more than 500 videos since the platform was first introduced two years ago. Episode 1 of Equipping The Dream became the most watched video on deBanked TV within days of its release.

“We had been producing a lot of shorter videos as part of an ongoing docu-miniseries,” said deBanked President Sean Murray who is also the Executive Producer of Equipping The Dream, “but this was our first foray into a full blown web-based TV series. Needless to say we’re pretty happy with the response so far.”

The six episode series concludes with an hour-long finale on March 3rd. Episodes 1 through 4 are already out. No subscription or account is needed to watch the show.

“If you work in any kind of sales, you’ll be able to appreciate and enjoy this show,” Murray added. “There’s never been anything like this before.”

About deBanked TV

deBanked is a registered trademark of Raharney Capital, LLC. Raharney Capital is based in Brooklyn, NY. Organized in 2009, deBanked is the company’s most popular media brand. The brand publishes news, stories, information, magazines, videos and more in the alternative finance industry and is affiliated with several business networking events and conferences across North America. Equipping The Dream is the property of Raharney Capital, LLC. For more information, visit http://debanked.com or to watch deBanked videos visit http://debanked.com/tv/ .