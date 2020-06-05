An unexpected jump in U.S. employment sent world equities surging on hopes that the global economy has started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, pulling investors out of perceived safe havens like government bonds and gold.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains - June 5, 2020
- ‘It’s not over’: COVID-19 cases rise in some nations easing lockdowns: WHO - June 5, 2020
- Wall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate - June 5, 2020