EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Mylan N.V.

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Mylan N.V. (“Mylan” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MYL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
The investigation pertains to Company disclosures about its actions associated with restructuring and remediation activities at its Morgantown manufacturing plant in West Virginia. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mylan-n-v-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
