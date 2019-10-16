EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (“Wanda” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WSG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On July 26, 2019, Wanda conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $8.00 per ADS, raising more than $190 million. Since then, the Company’s ADSs have consistently traded down, closing at $4.02 per ADS on October 7, 2019, driven by the resignation of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and poor reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wanda-sports-group-company-limited-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
