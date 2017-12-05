EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2018 – GNCA

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (“Genocea Biosciences”) (NASDAQ:GNCA) between May 5, 2017 and September 25, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/genocea-biosciences-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s finances were insufficient to support Phase 3 trials of GEN-003; (ii) accordingly, Genocea had overstated the prospects for GEN-003; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Genocea’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 25, 2017, Genocea disclosed that it was halting spending and activities on GEN-003 and exploring strategic alternatives for the drug. The Company also announced that it was cutting 40% of its workforce.

If you suffered a loss in Genocea Biosciences you have until January 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street – 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com