EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against STAAR Surgical Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – STAA

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) resulting from allegations that STAAR may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 11, 2020, the investment analyst J Capital issued a report on STAAR entitled “STARR Surgical, Less Than Meets the Eye.” The J Capital report alleged that the Company overstated its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 mln), “meaning all of the Company’s $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake.” The J Capital report – based on over 75 interviews with former employees, site visits to China and Switzerland, and extensive review of public documents – concludes STAAR reports fake sales revenues by overstating sales and then marking up actual marketing costs to hide “phantom” revenue. In particular, the report found that Aier Eye Hospital’s financial statements indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as STAAR reports.

On this news, STAAR’s stock price fell $3.17 per share, or 6%, to close at $48.25 per share on August 11, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by STAAR's investors.

