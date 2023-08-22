Joined Wichita-based bank holding company in 2018 as credit manager, promoted from SVP

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”, the “Company”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank (the “Bank”), announced the promotion of Krzysztof P. Slupkowski to Chief Credit Officer (“CCO”) of Equity Bancshares, Inc., effective August 28, 2023.

“I’m pleased to announce the elevation of Krzysztof to Chief Credit Officer and have confidence he’ll continue to lead our credit administration teams while upholding our robust credit culture and supporting our lending, service and operations teams,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Equity. “We highlight entrepreneurial spirit among our core values, which allows us to promote key leaders from within when our team members seize opportunities.”

Mr. Slupkowski joined Equity in 2018 and has worked with Equity’s largest borrowers as Metro Market Chief Credit Officer guiding credit decisions for Equity’s locations in Wichita, Kansas City, and Tulsa. Prior to joining Equity, Mr. Slupkowski worked in various credit functions for Commerce Bancshares. Mr. Slupkowski earned his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Wichita State University.

Mr. Slupkowski will officially begin his duties as CCO on August 28, and will work with outgoing CCO John G. Creech to transition responsibilities up until that date.

“We continue to serve our customers with a nimble, highly tailored approach, and our teams work together across our franchise to deliver for one another, creating opportunities to make a difference and build a career from the moment they join our Company. We hired Krzysztof with a plan to train him to assume this role one day, and we are glad he was able to work with John to finalize his preparation,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our entrepreneurial spirit not only helps our brand grow, but provides lasting opportunities for dedicated, talented individuals who prioritize customers, communities, and colleagues.”

