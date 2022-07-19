Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Continued Organic Growth

Company saw NIM expansion, organic growth in the loan portfolio and noninterest income, with well managed operating expenses
WICHITA, Kansas, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $15.3 million and $0.94 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“In 2022, we’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver organic growth absent a merger partner. Our 8.5% organic loan growth represents the hard work of our sales and operations teams to provide value to customers,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc. “We have a great leadership team dedicated to driving loans, treasury services, deposit products, and new products such as our recently introduced healthcare services offerings. These efforts to deliver sophisticated products and customer experience solutions had the effect of increasing earnings, improving net interest margin, increasing fee income and improving our loan to deposit ratio.”
“In the third quarter, we expect to continue to strengthen our loan to deposit ratio and to serve as a resource for our customers as they continue to navigate economic challenges for their businesses and families,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our brand reflects our entrepreneurial spirit, and as we add talent to our leadership teams, new products and services, and new service channels, we’ll continue to operate with our local customers in mind.”
Notable Items:
- During the second quarter, the Company realized continued loan growth excluding the impact of PPP assets and the branch sale, bring annualized loan growth year-to-date to 8.51%.
- During the quarter, the Company realized linked period growth of 5.38% in service fee income, driven by additional debit card revenue and service charges on Equity Bank deposit products.
- The Company closed on the sale of three branches to United Bank & Trust in Belleville, Clyde and Concordia, Kansas, which resulted in a net gain of $540 thousand.
- At June 30, 2022, classified assets to regulatory capital has declined to 13.1% from 17.1% at March 31, 2022.
- The Company continued to emphasize investor returns through repurchase of 355,844 shares during the quarter, at an average price of $31.54, as well as the continuation of our quarterly dividend program at $0.08 per share. Under the currently active repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase an additional 126,900 shares.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $15.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease for the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to increases in non-interest expense of $2.0 million and provision for credit losses of $1.2 million, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income of $615 thousand and net interest income of $277 thousand.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $39.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $39.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $277 thousand, or 0.7%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 7-basis points to 3.74% during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 3.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 6 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 to 0.28% at June 30, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, there was a provision to the allowance for credit losses of $824 thousand compared to a net release of $412 thousand in the previous quarter. The comparative increase was primarily driven by the increase in general reserves driven by slowing prepayment speeds and the perceived risk associated with the current economic environment, which includes, significant inflation, supply chain concerns and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $176 thousand as compared to $362 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, or an increase of 6.8%, quarter over quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net gain on acquisition and branch sales of $540 thousand.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $31.4 million as compared to $29.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The $2.0 million change was primarily due to increases in other non-interest expense of $2.0 million driven by a provision to reserve for unfunded commitments of $288 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a release of reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Asset Quality
As of June 30, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained constant at 1.5%, as compared to March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $37.0 million as of June 30, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $37.5 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $18.9 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $20.7 million at March 31, 2022. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $72.1 million, or 13.1% of regulatory capital, down from $94.2 million, or 17.1% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2022.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $500 thousand due to decreases in non-accrual loans of $1.8 million partially offset by increases in closed bank branches classified as other real estate owned of $881 thousand and other repossessed assets of $83 thousand.
Regulatory Capital
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at June 30, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1%.
The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.9%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.1% and a total leverage ratio of 9.9% at June 30, 2022. At March 31, 2022, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.7%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.9% and the total leverage ratio was 10.0%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|36,849
|$
|33,810
|$
|73,155
|$
|64,811
|Securities, taxable
|5,584
|3,523
|10,975
|7,322
|Securities, nontaxable
|678
|717
|1,333
|1,441
|Federal funds sold and other
|513
|268
|813
|556
|Total interest and dividend income
|43,624
|38,318
|86,276
|74,130
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,183
|2,025
|3,905
|4,435
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|46
|26
|79
|48
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|176
|80
|185
|145
|Subordinated debt
|1,653
|1,557
|3,252
|3,113
|Total interest expense
|4,058
|3,688
|7,421
|7,741
|Net interest income
|39,566
|34,630
|78,855
|66,389
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|824
|(1,657
|)
|412
|(7,413
|)
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|38,742
|36,287
|78,443
|73,802
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,617
|2,169
|5,139
|3,765
|Debit card income
|2,810
|2,679
|5,438
|5,029
|Mortgage banking
|428
|848
|990
|1,783
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|736
|676
|1,601
|1,277
|Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|540
|663
|540
|585
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(32
|)
|—
|8
|17
|Other
|2,538
|2,065
|4,943
|3,356
|Total non-interest income
|9,637
|9,100
|18,659
|15,812
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,383
|12,769
|30,451
|25,491
|Net occupancy and equipment
|3,007
|2,327
|6,177
|4,695
|Data processing
|3,642
|3,474
|7,411
|6,137
|Professional fees
|1,111
|999
|2,282
|2,072
|Advertising and business development
|972
|799
|1,948
|1,481
|Telecommunications
|442
|512
|912
|1,092
|FDIC insurance
|260
|425
|440
|840
|Courier and postage
|489
|327
|912
|696
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|541
|513
|1,042
|985
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|1,111
|1,030
|2,161
|2,064
|Loan expense
|207
|181
|392
|419
|Other real estate owned
|14
|(468
|)
|13
|(463
|)
|Merger expenses
|88
|460
|411
|612
|Other
|4,169
|2,458
|6,343
|4,566
|Total non-interest expense
|31,436
|25,806
|60,895
|50,687
|Income (loss) before income tax
|16,943
|19,581
|36,207
|38,927
|Provision for income taxes
|1,684
|4,415
|5,298
|8,686
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,166
|$
|30,909
|$
|30,241
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.88
|$
|2.10
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.86
|$
|2.06
|Weighted average common shares
|16,106,683
|14,356,958
|16,428,535
|14,410,328
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|16,312,953
|14,674,838
|16,639,970
|14,704,240
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|36,849
|$
|36,306
|$
|34,942
|$
|37,581
|$
|33,810
|Securities, taxable
|5,584
|5,391
|4,754
|3,920
|3,523
|Securities, nontaxable
|678
|655
|747
|655
|717
|Federal funds sold and other
|513
|300
|349
|290
|268
|Total interest and dividend income
|43,624
|42,652
|40,792
|42,446
|38,318
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,183
|1,722
|1,939
|1,881
|2,025
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|46
|33
|32
|24
|26
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|176
|9
|14
|10
|80
|Subordinated debt
|1,653
|1,599
|1,592
|1,556
|1,557
|Total interest expense
|4,058
|3,363
|3,577
|3,471
|3,688
|Net interest income
|39,566
|39,289
|37,215
|38,975
|34,630
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|824
|(412
|)
|(2,125
|)
|1,058
|(1,657
|)
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|38,742
|39,701
|39,340
|37,917
|36,287
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,617
|2,522
|2,471
|2,360
|2,169
|Debit card income
|2,810
|2,628
|2,633
|2,574
|2,679
|Mortgage banking
|428
|562
|722
|801
|848
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|736
|865
|1,060
|1,169
|676
|Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|540
|—
|—
|—
|663
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(32
|)
|40
|8
|381
|—
|Other
|2,538
|2,405
|2,305
|546
|2,065
|Total non-interest income
|9,637
|9,022
|9,199
|7,831
|9,100
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,383
|15,068
|15,119
|13,588
|12,769
|Net occupancy and equipment
|3,007
|3,170
|2,967
|2,475
|2,327
|Data processing
|3,642
|3,769
|3,867
|3,257
|3,474
|Professional fees
|1,111
|1,171
|1,565
|1,076
|999
|Advertising and business development
|972
|976
|1,129
|760
|799
|Telecommunications
|442
|470
|435
|439
|512
|FDIC insurance
|260
|180
|360
|465
|425
|Courier and postage
|489
|423
|389
|344
|327
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|541
|501
|515
|519
|513
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|1,111
|1,050
|1,080
|1,030
|1,030
|Loan expense
|207
|185
|308
|207
|181
|Other real estate owned
|14
|(1
|)
|617
|(342
|)
|(468
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|372
|—
|Merger expenses
|88
|323
|4,562
|4,015
|460
|Other
|4,169
|2,174
|5,176
|2,484
|2,458
|Total non-interest expense
|31,436
|29,459
|38,089
|30,689
|25,806
|Income (loss) before income tax
|16,943
|19,264
|10,450
|15,059
|19,581
|Provision for income taxes (benefit)
|1,684
|3,614
|(16
|)
|3,286
|4,415
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|$
|11,773
|$
|15,166
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.06
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.03
|Weighted average common shares
|16,106,683
|16,652,556
|16,865,167
|14,384,302
|14,356,958
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|16,312,953
|16,869,152
|17,141,174
|14,669,312
|14,674,838
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|103,126
|$
|89,764
|$
|259,131
|$
|141,645
|$
|138,869
|Federal funds sold
|458
|286
|823
|673
|452
|Cash and cash equivalents
|103,584
|90,050
|259,954
|142,318
|139,321
|Available-for-sale securities
|1,288,180
|1,352,894
|1,327,442
|1,157,423
|1,041,613
|Loans held for sale
|1,714
|1,575
|4,214
|4,108
|6,183
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
|3,175,208
|3,194,987
|3,107,262
|2,633,148
|2,763,227
|Other real estate owned, net
|12,969
|9,897
|9,523
|10,267
|10,861
|Premises and equipment, net
|101,212
|103,168
|104,038
|90,727
|90,876
|Bank-owned life insurance
|121,665
|120,928
|120,787
|103,431
|103,321
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|21,479
|19,890
|17,510
|14,540
|18,454
|Interest receivable
|16,519
|16,923
|18,048
|15,519
|15,064
|Goodwill
|53,101
|54,465
|54,465
|31,601
|31,601
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|12,554
|13,830
|14,879
|12,963
|13,993
|Other
|93,971
|100,016
|99,509
|47,223
|33,702
|Total assets
|$
|5,002,156
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|$
|4,263,268
|$
|4,268,216
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|1,194,863
|$
|1,255,793
|$
|1,244,117
|$
|984,436
|$
|992,565
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,194,863
|1,255,793
|1,244,117
|984,436
|992,565
|Demand, savings and money market
|2,445,545
|2,511,478
|2,522,289
|2,092,849
|2,035,496
|Time
|651,363
|612,399
|653,598
|585,492
|659,494
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,096,908
|3,123,877
|3,175,887
|2,678,341
|2,694,990
|Total deposits
|4,291,771
|4,379,670
|4,420,004
|3,662,777
|3,687,555
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|52,750
|48,199
|56,006
|39,137
|47,184
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|80,000
|50,000
|—
|—
|9,208
|Subordinated debt
|96,135
|96,010
|95,885
|88,030
|87,908
|Contractual obligations
|15,813
|17,307
|17,692
|18,771
|4,469
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|37,572
|35,422
|47,413
|36,804
|18,897
|Total liabilities
|4,574,041
|4,626,608
|4,637,000
|3,845,519
|3,855,221
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|204
|204
|203
|178
|176
|Additional paid-in capital
|480,897
|480,106
|478,862
|392,321
|389,394
|Retained earnings
|116,576
|102,632
|88,324
|79,226
|68,625
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|(77,426
|)
|(50,012
|)
|1,776
|9,475
|13,450
|Treasury stock
|(92,136
|)
|(80,915
|)
|(68,534
|)
|(63,451
|)
|(58,650
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|428,115
|452,015
|500,631
|417,749
|412,995
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,002,156
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|$
|4,263,268
|$
|4,268,216
|(1) Allowance for credit losses
|$
|48,238
|$
|47,590
|$
|48,365
|$
|52,763
|$
|51,834
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Loans Held For Investment by Type
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,643,068
|$
|1,552,134
|$
|1,486,148
|$
|1,308,707
|$
|1,261,214
|Commercial and industrial
|578,899
|629,181
|567,497
|569,513
|732,126
|Residential real estate
|578,936
|613,928
|638,087
|490,633
|503,110
|Agricultural real estate
|197,938
|198,844
|198,330
|138,793
|129,020
|Agricultural
|124,753
|150,077
|166,975
|93,767
|97,912
|Consumer
|99,852
|98,413
|98,590
|84,498
|91,679
|Total loans held-for-investment
|3,223,446
|3,242,577
|3,155,627
|2,685,911
|2,815,061
|Allowance for credit losses
|(48,238
|)
|(47,590
|)
|(48,365
|)
|(52,763
|)
|(51,834
|)
|Net loans held for investment
|$
|3,175,208
|$
|3,194,987
|$
|3,107,262
|$
|2,633,148
|$
|2,763,227
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.50
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.84
|%
|Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.78
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.18
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.09
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.56
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned
|1.14
|%
|1.15
|%
|2.07
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.36
|%
|Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
|13.08
|%
|17.12
|%
|25.34
|%
|24.25
|%
|23.20
|%
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
|Investment securities
|$
|1,319,099
|$
|1,397,421
|$
|1,330,267
|$
|1,061,178
|$
|986,986
|Total gross loans receivable
|3,216,853
|3,195,787
|3,181,279
|2,748,202
|2,853,145
|Interest-earning assets
|4,675,967
|4,715,389
|4,713,817
|4,005,509
|3,964,633
|Total assets
|5,067,686
|5,108,120
|5,068,278
|4,275,298
|4,231,439
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,112,300
|3,163,777
|3,101,657
|2,702,040
|2,656,052
|Borrowings
|238,062
|160,094
|165,941
|132,581
|171,658
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,350,362
|3,323,871
|3,267,598
|2,834,621
|2,827,710
|Total deposits
|4,340,196
|4,393,879
|4,342,732
|3,686,169
|3,624,950
|Total liabilities
|4,630,204
|4,615,521
|4,505,232
|3,852,419
|3,827,400
|Total stockholders’ equity
|437,483
|492,599
|563,046
|422,879
|404,039
|Tangible common equity*
|368,505
|422,418
|501,860
|376,544
|356,705
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|1.21
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.44
|%
|Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*
|1.41
|%
|1.50
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.70
|%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|13.99
|%
|12.88
|%
|7.37
|%
|11.05
|%
|15.06
|%
|Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*
|16.29
|%
|15.52
|%
|5.87
|%
|15.12
|%
|17.79
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*
|17.60
|%
|15.85
|%
|8.97
|%
|13.27
|%
|17.98
|%
|Yield on loans annualized
|4.59
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.36
|%
|5.43
|%
|4.75
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|0.28
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|0.20
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.39
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.50
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|64.38
|%
|60.36
|%
|72.25
|%
|56.65
|%
|58.85
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|0.76
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.86
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.49
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.45
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.11
|%
|9.07
|%
|9.09
|%
|9.02
|%
|8.88
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|12.08
|%
|11.81
|%
|12.03
|%
|12.39
|%
|12.41
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.71
|%
|12.43
|%
|12.67
|%
|12.90
|%
|12.93
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|15.97
|%
|15.66
|%
|15.96
|%
|16.63
|%
|16.74
|%
|Total stockholders’ equity to total assets
|8.56
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.74
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.68
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|7.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.68
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|8.61
|%
|8.58
|%
|13.05
|%
|9.96
|%
|0.00
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|26.58
|$
|27.47
|$
|29.87
|$
|29.08
|$
|28.76
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|22.42
|$
|23.24
|$
|25.65
|$
|25.90
|$
|25.51
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|22.17
|$
|22.95
|$
|25.22
|$
|25.42
|$
|24.98
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the six months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|581,880
|$
|15,244
|5.28
|%
|$
|814,895
|$
|20,962
|5.19
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,200,212
|27,972
|4.70
|%
|981,482
|22,873
|4.70
|%
|Real estate construction
|363,542
|7,596
|4.21
|%
|254,807
|4,531
|3.59
|%
|Residential real estate
|615,035
|10,872
|3.56
|%
|430,123
|9,093
|4.26
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|202,091
|5,306
|5.29
|%
|136,366
|3,384
|5.00
|%
|Agricultural
|142,210
|3,849
|5.46
|%
|94,596
|2,062
|4.40
|%
|Consumer
|101,409
|2,316
|4.60
|%
|83,083
|1,906
|4.63
|%
|Total loans
|3,206,379
|73,155
|4.60
|%
|2,795,352
|64,811
|4.68
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,248,178
|10,975
|1.77
|%
|863,801
|7,322
|1.71
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|109,866
|1,333
|2.45
|%
|103,529
|1,441
|2.81
|%
|Total securities
|1,358,044
|12,308
|1.83
|%
|967,330
|8,763
|1.83
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|131,148
|813
|1.25
|%
|165,408
|556
|0.68
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,695,571
|86,276
|3.71
|%
|$
|3,928,090
|74,130
|3.81
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,507,707
|2,342
|0.19
|%
|$
|2,073,658
|1,865
|0.18
|%
|Time deposits
|630,189
|1,563
|0.50
|%
|599,353
|2,570
|0.86
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,137,896
|3,905
|0.25
|%
|2,673,011
|4,435
|0.33
|%
|FHLB advances
|45,299
|185
|0.82
|%
|23,911
|145
|1.22
|%
|Other borrowings
|153,995
|3,331
|4.36
|%
|131,687
|3,161
|4.84
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,337,190
|7,421
|0.45
|%
|$
|2,828,609
|7,741
|0.55
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|78,855
|$
|66,389
|Interest rate spread
|3.26
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.39
|%
|3.41
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2021
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|588,126
|$
|7,483
|5.10
|%
|$
|826,647
|$
|11,729
|5.69
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,210,185
|14,521
|4.81
|%
|991,033
|11,433
|4.63
|%
|Real estate construction
|384,317
|4,297
|4.48
|%
|253,947
|2,352
|3.71
|%
|Residential real estate
|597,680
|5,206
|3.49
|%
|465,525
|4,642
|4.00
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|202,038
|2,643
|5.25
|%
|131,906
|1,687
|5.13
|%
|Agricultural
|134,826
|1,533
|4.56
|%
|94,407
|1,024
|4.35
|%
|Consumer
|99,680
|1,166
|4.69
|%
|89,680
|943
|4.22
|%
|Total loans
|3,216,852
|36,849
|4.59
|%
|2,853,145
|33,810
|4.75
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,210,828
|5,584
|1.85
|%
|887,983
|3,523
|1.59
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|108,271
|678
|2.51
|%
|99,003
|717
|2.90
|%
|Total securities
|1,319,099
|6,262
|1.90
|%
|986,986
|4,240
|1.72
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|140,016
|513
|1.47
|%
|124,502
|268
|0.86
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,675,967
|43,624
|3.74
|%
|$
|3,964,633
|38,318
|3.88
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,481,602
|1,346
|0.22
|%
|$
|2,068,319
|895
|0.17
|%
|Time deposits
|630,698
|837
|0.53
|%
|587,733
|1,130
|0.77
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,112,300
|2,183
|0.28
|%
|2,656,052
|2,025
|0.31
|%
|FHLB advances
|80,266
|176
|0.88
|%
|37,656
|80
|0.86
|%
|Other borrowings
|157,796
|1,699
|4.32
|%
|134,002
|1,583
|4.74
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,350,362
|4,058
|0.49
|%
|$
|2,827,710
|3,688
|0.52
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|39,566
|$
|34,630
|Interest rate spread
|3.25
|%
|3.36
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.39
|%
|3.50
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|588,126
|$
|7,483
|5.10
|%
|$
|575,563
|$
|7,761
|5.47
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,210,185
|14,521
|4.81
|%
|1,190,128
|13,451
|4.58
|%
|Real estate construction
|384,317
|4,297
|4.48
|%
|342,536
|3,299
|3.91
|%
|Residential real estate
|597,680
|5,206
|3.49
|%
|632,581
|5,665
|3.63
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|202,038
|2,643
|5.25
|%
|202,145
|2,663
|5.34
|%
|Agricultural
|134,826
|1,533
|4.56
|%
|149,676
|2,316
|6.28
|%
|Consumer
|99,680
|1,166
|4.69
|%
|103,158
|1,151
|4.53
|%
|Total loans
|3,216,852
|36,849
|4.59
|%
|3,195,787
|36,306
|4.61
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,210,828
|5,584
|1.85
|%
|1,285,942
|5,391
|1.70
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|108,271
|678
|2.51
|%
|111,479
|655
|2.38
|%
|Total securities
|1,319,099
|6,262
|1.90
|%
|1,397,421
|6,046
|1.75
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|140,016
|513
|1.47
|%
|122,181
|300
|1.00
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,675,967
|43,624
|3.74
|%
|$
|4,715,389
|42,652
|3.67
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand savings and money market deposits
|$
|2,481,602
|1,346
|0.22
|%
|$
|2,534,102
|996
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|630,698
|837
|0.53
|%
|629,675
|726
|0.47
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,112,300
|2,183
|0.28
|%
|3,163,777
|1,722
|0.22
|%
|FHLB advances
|80,266
|176
|0.88
|%
|9,943
|9
|0.38
|%
|Other borrowings
|157,796
|1,699
|4.32
|%
|150,151
|1,632
|4.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,350,362
|4,058
|0.49
|%
|$
|3,323,871
|3,363
|0.41
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|39,566
|$
|39,289
|Interest rate spread
|3.25
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.39
|%
|3.38
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|428,115
|$
|452,015
|$
|500,631
|$
|417,749
|$
|412,995
|Less: goodwill
|53,101
|54,465
|54,465
|31,601
|31,601
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|12,554
|13,830
|14,879
|12,963
|13,993
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|226
|251
|276
|—
|—
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,065
|1,076
|1,087
|1,098
|1,109
|Tangible common equity
|$
|361,169
|$
|382,393
|$
|429,924
|$
|372,087
|$
|366,292
|Common shares issued at period end
|16,106,818
|16,454,966
|16,760,115
|14,365,785
|14,360,172
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|16,289,635
|16,662,779
|17,050,115
|14,637,306
|14,664,603
|Book value per common share
|$
|26.58
|$
|27.47
|$
|29.87
|$
|29.08
|$
|28.76
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|22.42
|$
|23.24
|$
|25.65
|$
|25.90
|$
|25.51
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|22.17
|$
|22.95
|$
|25.22
|$
|25.42
|$
|24.98
|Total assets
|$
|5,002,156
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|$
|4,263,268
|$
|4,268,216
|Less: goodwill
|53,101
|54,465
|54,465
|31,601
|31,601
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|12,554
|13,830
|14,879
|12,963
|13,993
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|226
|251
|276
|—
|—
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,065
|1,076
|1,087
|1,098
|1,109
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,935,210
|$
|5,009,001
|$
|5,066,924
|$
|4,217,606
|$
|4,221,513
|Total stockholders’ equity to total assets
|8.56
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.74
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.68
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.68
|%
|Total average stockholders’ equity
|$
|437,483
|$
|492,599
|$
|563,046
|$
|422,879
|$
|404,039
|Less: average intangible assets
|68,978
|70,181
|61,186
|46,335
|47,334
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|368,505
|$
|422,418
|$
|501,860
|$
|376,544
|$
|356,705
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|$
|11,773
|$
|15,166
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,148
|1,085
|1,116
|1,040
|1,041
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|241
|228
|234
|218
|219
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders
|$
|16,166
|$
|16,507
|$
|11,348
|$
|12,595
|$
|15,988
|Return on total average stockholders’ equity
(ROAE) annualized
|13.99
|%
|12.88
|%
|7.37
|%
|11.05
|%
|15.06
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized
|17.60
|%
|15.85
|%
|8.97
|%
|13.27
|%
|17.98
|%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|31,436
|$
|29,459
|$
|38,089
|$
|30,689
|$
|25,806
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|—
|$
|372
|—
|Less: merger expense
|88
|323
|4,562
|4,015
|460
|Non-interest expense
|$
|31,348
|$
|29,136
|$
|33,527
|$
|26,302
|$
|25,346
|Net interest income
|$
|39,566
|$
|39,289
|$
|37,215
|$
|38,975
|$
|34,630
|Non-interest income
|9,637
|9,022
|9,199
|7,831
|9,100
|Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales
|540
|—
|—
|—
|663
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|(32
|)
|40
|8
|381
|—
|Adjusted non-interest income, adjusted
|$
|9,129
|$
|8,982
|$
|9,191
|$
|7,450
|$
|8,437
|Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income
|$
|48,695
|$
|48,271
|$
|46,406
|$
|46,425
|$
|43,067
|Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income
|63.89
|%
|60.98
|%
|82.06
|%
|65.57
|%
|59.01
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.38
|%
|60.36
|%
|72.25
|%
|56.65
|%
|58.85
|%
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,259
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|$
|11,773
|$
|15,166
|Add: income tax provision
|1,684
|3,614
|(16
|)
|3,286
|4,415
|Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses
|824
|(412
|)
|(2,125
|)
|1,058
|(1,657
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|17,767
|$
|18,852
|$
|8,325
|$
|16,117
|$
|17,924
|Total average assets
|$
|5,067,687
|$
|5,108,120
|$
|5,068,301
|$
|4,275,298
|$
|4,231,439
|Total average stockholders’ equity
|$
|437,483
|$
|492,599
|$
|563,023
|$
|422,879
|$
|404,039
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|1.21
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.44
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.41
|%
|1.50
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.70
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|16.29
|%
|15.52
|%
|5.87
|%
|15.12
|%
|17.79
|%