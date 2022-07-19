Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Continued Organic Growth

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results, Continued Organic Growth

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Company saw NIM expansion, organic growth in the loan portfolio and noninterest income, with well managed operating expenses

WICHITA, Kansas, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $15.3 million and $0.94 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“In 2022, we’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver organic growth absent a merger partner. Our 8.5% organic loan growth represents the hard work of our sales and operations teams to provide value to customers,” said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc. “We have a great leadership team dedicated to driving loans, treasury services, deposit products, and new products such as our recently introduced healthcare services offerings. These efforts to deliver sophisticated products and customer experience solutions had the effect of increasing earnings, improving net interest margin, increasing fee income and improving our loan to deposit ratio.”

“In the third quarter, we expect to continue to strengthen our loan to deposit ratio and to serve as a resource for our customers as they continue to navigate economic challenges for their businesses and families,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our brand reflects our entrepreneurial spirit, and as we add talent to our leadership teams, new products and services, and new service channels, we’ll continue to operate with our local customers in mind.”

Notable Items:

  • During the second quarter, the Company realized continued loan growth excluding the impact of PPP assets and the branch sale, bring annualized loan growth year-to-date to 8.51%.
  • During the quarter, the Company realized linked period growth of 5.38% in service fee income, driven by additional debit card revenue and service charges on Equity Bank deposit products.
  • The Company closed on the sale of three branches to United Bank & Trust in Belleville, Clyde and Concordia, Kansas, which resulted in a net gain of $540 thousand.
  • At June 30, 2022, classified assets to regulatory capital has declined to 13.1% from 17.1% at March 31, 2022.
  • The Company continued to emphasize investor returns through repurchase of 355,844 shares during the quarter, at an average price of $31.54, as well as the continuation of our quarterly dividend program at $0.08 per share.  Under the currently active repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase an additional 126,900 shares.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $15.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease for the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to increases in non-interest expense of $2.0 million and provision for credit losses of $1.2 million, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income of $615 thousand and net interest income of $277 thousand.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $39.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $277 thousand, or 0.7%.   The yield on interest-earning assets increased 7-basis points to 3.74% during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 3.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 6 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 to 0.28% at June 30, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, there was a provision to the allowance for credit losses of $824 thousand compared to a net release of $412 thousand in the previous quarter. The comparative increase was primarily driven by the increase in general reserves driven by slowing prepayment speeds and the perceived risk associated with the current economic environment, which includes, significant inflation, supply chain concerns and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses.   For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $176 thousand as compared to $362 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, or an increase of 6.8%, quarter over quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net gain on acquisition and branch sales of $540 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $31.4 million as compared to $29.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The $2.0 million change was primarily due to increases in other non-interest expense of $2.0 million driven by a provision to reserve for unfunded commitments of $288 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a release of reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained constant at 1.5%, as compared to March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $37.0 million as of June 30, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $37.5 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $18.9 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $20.7 million at March 31, 2022. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $72.1 million, or 13.1% of regulatory capital, down from $94.2 million, or 17.1% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $500 thousand due to decreases in non-accrual loans of $1.8 million partially offset by increases in closed bank branches classified as other real estate owned of $881 thousand and other repossessed assets of $83 thousand.

Regulatory Capital

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at June 30, 2022.   At March 31, 2022, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.9%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.1% and a total leverage ratio of 9.9% at June 30, 2022.   At March 31, 2022, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.7%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.9% and the total leverage ratio was 10.0%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until July 27, 2022, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com        

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended
June 30,		     Six months ended
June 30,		  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Interest and dividend income                              
Loans, including fees $ 36,849     $ 33,810     $ 73,155     $ 64,811  
Securities, taxable   5,584       3,523       10,975       7,322  
Securities, nontaxable   678       717       1,333       1,441  
Federal funds sold and other   513       268       813       556  
Total interest and dividend income   43,624       38,318       86,276       74,130  
Interest expense                              
Deposits   2,183       2,025       3,905       4,435  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements   46       26       79       48  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   176       80       185       145  
Subordinated debt   1,653       1,557       3,252       3,113  
Total interest expense   4,058       3,688       7,421       7,741  
                               
Net interest income   39,566       34,630       78,855       66,389  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   824       (1,657 )     412       (7,413 )
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses   38,742       36,287       78,443       73,802  
Non-interest income                              
Service charges and fees   2,617       2,169       5,139       3,765  
Debit card income   2,810       2,679       5,438       5,029  
Mortgage banking   428       848       990       1,783  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance   736       676       1,601       1,277  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales   540       663       540       585  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions   (32 )           8       17  
Other   2,538       2,065       4,943       3,356  
Total non-interest income   9,637       9,100       18,659       15,812  
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   15,383       12,769       30,451       25,491  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,007       2,327       6,177       4,695  
Data processing   3,642       3,474       7,411       6,137  
Professional fees   1,111       999       2,282       2,072  
Advertising and business development   972       799       1,948       1,481  
Telecommunications   442       512       912       1,092  
FDIC insurance   260       425       440       840  
Courier and postage   489       327       912       696  
Free nationwide ATM cost   541       513       1,042       985  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   1,111       1,030       2,161       2,064  
Loan expense   207       181       392       419  
Other real estate owned   14       (468 )     13       (463 )
Merger expenses   88       460       411       612  
Other   4,169       2,458       6,343       4,566  
Total non-interest expense   31,436       25,806       60,895       50,687  
Income (loss) before income tax   16,943       19,581       36,207       38,927  
Provision for income taxes   1,684       4,415       5,298       8,686  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 15,259     $ 15,166     $ 30,909     $ 30,241  
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.95     $ 1.06     $ 1.88     $ 2.10  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.94     $ 1.03     $ 1.86     $ 2.06  
Weighted average common shares   16,106,683       14,356,958       16,428,535       14,410,328  
Weighted average diluted common shares   16,312,953       14,674,838       16,639,970       14,704,240  
                               

TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended  
  June 30,
2022		     March 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		     September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		  
Interest and dividend income                                      
Loans, including fees $ 36,849     $ 36,306     $ 34,942     $ 37,581     $ 33,810  
Securities, taxable   5,584       5,391       4,754       3,920       3,523  
Securities, nontaxable   678       655       747       655       717  
Federal funds sold and other   513       300       349       290       268  
Total interest and dividend income   43,624       42,652       40,792       42,446       38,318  
Interest expense                                      
Deposits   2,183       1,722       1,939       1,881       2,025  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements   46       33       32       24       26  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   176       9       14       10       80  
Subordinated debt   1,653       1,599       1,592       1,556       1,557  
Total interest expense   4,058       3,363       3,577       3,471       3,688  
                                       
Net interest income   39,566       39,289       37,215       38,975       34,630  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   824       (412 )     (2,125 )     1,058       (1,657 )
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses   38,742       39,701       39,340       37,917       36,287  
Non-interest income                                      
Service charges and fees   2,617       2,522       2,471       2,360       2,169  
Debit card income   2,810       2,628       2,633       2,574       2,679  
Mortgage banking   428       562       722       801       848  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance   736       865       1,060       1,169       676  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales   540                         663  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions   (32 )     40       8       381        
Other   2,538       2,405       2,305       546       2,065  
Total non-interest income   9,637       9,022       9,199       7,831       9,100  
Non-interest expense                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   15,383       15,068       15,119       13,588       12,769  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,007       3,170       2,967       2,475       2,327  
Data processing   3,642       3,769       3,867       3,257       3,474  
Professional fees   1,111       1,171       1,565       1,076       999  
Advertising and business development   972       976       1,129       760       799  
Telecommunications   442       470       435       439       512  
FDIC insurance   260       180       360       465       425  
Courier and postage   489       423       389       344       327  
Free nationwide ATM cost   541       501       515       519       513  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   1,111       1,050       1,080       1,030       1,030  
Loan expense   207       185       308       207       181  
Other real estate owned   14       (1 )     617       (342 )     (468 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                     372        
Merger expenses   88       323       4,562       4,015       460  
Other   4,169       2,174       5,176       2,484       2,458  
Total non-interest expense   31,436       29,459       38,089       30,689       25,806  
Income (loss) before income tax   16,943       19,264       10,450       15,059       19,581  
Provision for income taxes (benefit)   1,684       3,614       (16 )     3,286       4,415  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 15,259     $ 15,650     $ 10,466     $ 11,773     $ 15,166  
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.95     $ 0.94     $ 0.62     $ 0.82     $ 1.06  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.94     $ 0.93     $ 0.61     $ 0.80     $ 1.03  
Weighted average common shares   16,106,683       16,652,556       16,865,167       14,384,302       14,356,958  
Weighted average diluted common shares   16,312,953       16,869,152       17,141,174       14,669,312       14,674,838  
                                       

TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  June 30,
2022		     March 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		     September 30,
2021		     June 30,
2021		  
ASSETS                                      
Cash and due from banks $ 103,126     $ 89,764     $ 259,131     $ 141,645     $ 138,869  
Federal funds sold   458       286       823       673       452  
Cash and cash equivalents   103,584       90,050       259,954       142,318       139,321  
Available-for-sale securities   1,288,180       1,352,894       1,327,442       1,157,423       1,041,613  
Loans held for sale   1,714       1,575       4,214       4,108       6,183  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)   3,175,208       3,194,987       3,107,262       2,633,148       2,763,227  
Other real estate owned, net   12,969       9,897       9,523       10,267       10,861  
Premises and equipment, net   101,212       103,168       104,038       90,727       90,876  
Bank-owned life insurance   121,665       120,928       120,787       103,431       103,321  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   21,479       19,890       17,510       14,540       18,454  
Interest receivable   16,519       16,923       18,048       15,519       15,064  
Goodwill   53,101       54,465       54,465       31,601       31,601  
Core deposit intangibles, net   12,554       13,830       14,879       12,963       13,993  
Other   93,971       100,016       99,509       47,223       33,702  
Total assets $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623     $ 5,137,631     $ 4,263,268     $ 4,268,216  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                      
Deposits                                      
Demand $ 1,194,863     $ 1,255,793     $ 1,244,117     $ 984,436     $ 992,565  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits   1,194,863       1,255,793       1,244,117       984,436       992,565  
Demand, savings and money market   2,445,545       2,511,478       2,522,289       2,092,849       2,035,496  
Time   651,363       612,399       653,598       585,492       659,494  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,096,908       3,123,877       3,175,887       2,678,341       2,694,990  
Total deposits   4,291,771       4,379,670       4,420,004       3,662,777       3,687,555  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements   52,750       48,199       56,006       39,137       47,184  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   80,000       50,000                   9,208  
Subordinated debt   96,135       96,010       95,885       88,030       87,908  
Contractual obligations   15,813       17,307       17,692       18,771       4,469  
Interest payable and other liabilities   37,572       35,422       47,413       36,804       18,897  
Total liabilities   4,574,041       4,626,608       4,637,000       3,845,519       3,855,221  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                                      
Stockholders’ equity                                      
Common stock   204       204       203       178       176  
Additional paid-in capital   480,897       480,106       478,862       392,321       389,394  
Retained earnings   116,576       102,632       88,324       79,226       68,625  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   (77,426 )     (50,012 )     1,776       9,475       13,450  
Treasury stock   (92,136 )     (80,915 )     (68,534 )     (63,451 )     (58,650 )
Total stockholders’ equity   428,115       452,015       500,631       417,749       412,995  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623     $ 5,137,631     $ 4,263,268     $ 4,268,216  
                                       
(1) Allowance for credit losses $ 48,238     $ 47,590     $ 48,365     $ 52,763     $ 51,834  
                                       

TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2022     2021     2021     2021  
Loans Held For Investment by Type                                      
Commercial real estate $ 1,643,068     $ 1,552,134     $ 1,486,148     $ 1,308,707     $ 1,261,214  
Commercial and industrial   578,899       629,181       567,497       569,513       732,126  
Residential real estate   578,936       613,928       638,087       490,633       503,110  
Agricultural real estate   197,938       198,844       198,330       138,793       129,020  
Agricultural   124,753       150,077       166,975       93,767       97,912  
Consumer   99,852       98,413       98,590       84,498       91,679  
Total loans held-for-investment   3,223,446       3,242,577       3,155,627       2,685,911       2,815,061  
Allowance for credit losses   (48,238 )     (47,590 )     (48,365 )     (52,763 )     (51,834 )
Net loans held for investment $ 3,175,208     $ 3,194,987     $ 3,107,262     $ 2,633,148     $ 2,763,227  
                                       
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios                                      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.50 %     1.47 %     1.53 %     1.96 %     1.84 %
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.78 %     0.82 %     1.18 %     2.78 %     2.09 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.74 %     0.74 %     1.28 %     1.74 %     1.56 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other
real estate owned		   1.14 %     1.15 %     2.07 %     2.76 %     2.36 %
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital   13.08 %     17.12 %     25.34 %     24.25 %     23.20 %
                                       
                                       
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                                      
Investment securities $ 1,319,099     $ 1,397,421     $ 1,330,267     $ 1,061,178     $ 986,986  
Total gross loans receivable   3,216,853       3,195,787       3,181,279       2,748,202       2,853,145  
Interest-earning assets   4,675,967       4,715,389       4,713,817       4,005,509       3,964,633  
Total assets   5,067,686       5,108,120       5,068,278       4,275,298       4,231,439  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,112,300       3,163,777       3,101,657       2,702,040       2,656,052  
Borrowings   238,062       160,094       165,941       132,581       171,658  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,350,362       3,323,871       3,267,598       2,834,621       2,827,710  
Total deposits   4,340,196       4,393,879       4,342,732       3,686,169       3,624,950  
Total liabilities   4,630,204       4,615,521       4,505,232       3,852,419       3,827,400  
Total stockholders’ equity   437,483       492,599       563,046       422,879       404,039  
Tangible common equity*   368,505       422,418       501,860       376,544       356,705  
                                       
                                       
Performance ratios                                      
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized   1.21 %     1.24 %     0.82 %     1.09 %     1.44 %
Return on average assets before income tax and
provision for loan losses*		   1.41 %     1.50 %     0.65 %     1.50 %     1.70 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized   13.99 %     12.88 %     7.37 %     11.05 %     15.06 %
Return on average equity before income tax and
provision for loan losses*		   16.29 %     15.52 %     5.87 %     15.12 %     17.79 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized*		   17.60 %     15.85 %     8.97 %     13.27 %     17.98 %
Yield on loans annualized   4.59 %     4.61 %     4.36 %     5.43 %     4.75 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized   0.28 %     0.22 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.31 %
Cost of total deposits annualized   0.20 %     0.16 %     0.18 %     0.20 %     0.22 %
Net interest margin annualized   3.39 %     3.38 %     3.13 %     3.86 %     3.50 %
Efficiency ratio*   64.38 %     60.36 %     72.25 %     56.65 %     58.85 %
Non-interest income / average assets   0.76 %     0.72 %     0.72 %     0.73 %     0.86 %
Non-interest expense / average assets   2.49 %     2.34 %     2.98 %     2.85 %     2.45 %
                                       
                                       
Capital Ratios                                      
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio   9.11 %     9.07 %     9.09 %     9.02 %     8.88 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio   12.08 %     11.81 %     12.03 %     12.39 %     12.41 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio   12.71 %     12.43 %     12.67 %     12.90 %     12.93 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio   15.97 %     15.66 %     15.96 %     16.63 %     16.74 %
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   8.56 %     8.90 %     9.74 %     9.80 %     9.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*   7.32 %     7.63 %     8.48 %     8.82 %     8.68 %
Dividend payout ratio   8.61 %     8.58 %     13.05 %     9.96 %     0.00 %
Book value per common share $ 26.58     $ 27.47     $ 29.87     $ 29.08     $ 28.76  
Tangible book value per common share* $ 22.42     $ 23.24     $ 25.65     $ 25.90     $ 25.51  
Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 22.17     $ 22.95     $ 25.22     $ 25.42     $ 24.98  
                                       

TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the six months ended     For the six months ended  
  June 30, 2022     June 30, 2021  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1)                                              
Commercial and industrial $ 581,880     $ 15,244       5.28 %   $ 814,895     $ 20,962       5.19 %
Commercial real estate   1,200,212       27,972       4.70 %     981,482       22,873       4.70 %
Real estate construction   363,542       7,596       4.21 %     254,807       4,531       3.59 %
Residential real estate   615,035       10,872       3.56 %     430,123       9,093       4.26 %
Agricultural real estate   202,091       5,306       5.29 %     136,366       3,384       5.00 %
Agricultural   142,210       3,849       5.46 %     94,596       2,062       4.40 %
Consumer   101,409       2,316       4.60 %     83,083       1,906       4.63 %
Total loans   3,206,379       73,155       4.60 %     2,795,352       64,811       4.68 %
Securities                                              
Taxable securities   1,248,178       10,975       1.77 %     863,801       7,322       1.71 %
Nontaxable securities   109,866       1,333       2.45 %     103,529       1,441       2.81 %
Total securities   1,358,044       12,308       1.83 %     967,330       8,763       1.83 %
Federal funds sold and other   131,148       813       1.25 %     165,408       556       0.68 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,695,571       86,276       3.71 %   $ 3,928,090       74,130       3.81 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,507,707       2,342       0.19 %   $ 2,073,658       1,865       0.18 %
Time deposits   630,189       1,563       0.50 %     599,353       2,570       0.86 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,137,896       3,905       0.25 %     2,673,011       4,435       0.33 %
FHLB advances   45,299       185       0.82 %     23,911       145       1.22 %
Other borrowings   153,995       3,331       4.36 %     131,687       3,161       4.84 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,337,190       7,421       0.45 %   $ 2,828,609       7,741       0.55 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 78,855                     $ 66,389          
Interest rate spread                   3.26 %                     3.26 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.39 %                     3.41 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  
   

TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  June 30, 2022     June 30, 2021  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1)                                              
Commercial and industrial $ 588,126     $ 7,483       5.10 %   $ 826,647     $ 11,729       5.69 %
Commercial real estate   1,210,185       14,521       4.81 %     991,033       11,433       4.63 %
Real estate construction   384,317       4,297       4.48 %     253,947       2,352       3.71 %
Residential real estate   597,680       5,206       3.49 %     465,525       4,642       4.00 %
Agricultural real estate   202,038       2,643       5.25 %     131,906       1,687       5.13 %
Agricultural   134,826       1,533       4.56 %     94,407       1,024       4.35 %
Consumer   99,680       1,166       4.69 %     89,680       943       4.22 %
Total loans   3,216,852       36,849       4.59 %     2,853,145       33,810       4.75 %
Securities                                              
Taxable securities   1,210,828       5,584       1.85 %     887,983       3,523       1.59 %
Nontaxable securities   108,271       678       2.51 %     99,003       717       2.90 %
Total securities   1,319,099       6,262       1.90 %     986,986       4,240       1.72 %
Federal funds sold and other   140,016       513       1.47 %     124,502       268       0.86 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,675,967       43,624       3.74 %   $ 3,964,633       38,318       3.88 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,481,602       1,346       0.22 %   $ 2,068,319       895       0.17 %
Time deposits   630,698       837       0.53 %     587,733       1,130       0.77 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,112,300       2,183       0.28 %     2,656,052       2,025       0.31 %
FHLB advances   80,266       176       0.88 %     37,656       80       0.86 %
Other borrowings   157,796       1,699       4.32 %     134,002       1,583       4.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,350,362       4,058       0.49 %   $ 2,827,710       3,688       0.52 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 39,566                     $ 34,630          
Interest rate spread                   3.25 %                     3.36 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.39 %                     3.50 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
   

TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  June 30, 2022     March 31, 2022  
  Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		     Average Outstanding Balance     Interest Income/ Expense     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  
Interest-earning assets                                              
Loans (1)                                              
Commercial and industrial $ 588,126     $ 7,483       5.10 %   $ 575,563     $ 7,761       5.47 %
Commercial real estate   1,210,185       14,521       4.81 %     1,190,128       13,451       4.58 %
Real estate construction   384,317       4,297       4.48 %     342,536       3,299       3.91 %
Residential real estate   597,680       5,206       3.49 %     632,581       5,665       3.63 %
Agricultural real estate   202,038       2,643       5.25 %     202,145       2,663       5.34 %
Agricultural   134,826       1,533       4.56 %     149,676       2,316       6.28 %
Consumer   99,680       1,166       4.69 %     103,158       1,151       4.53 %
Total loans   3,216,852       36,849       4.59 %     3,195,787       36,306       4.61 %
Securities                                              
Taxable securities   1,210,828       5,584       1.85 %     1,285,942       5,391       1.70 %
Nontaxable securities   108,271       678       2.51 %     111,479       655       2.38 %
Total securities   1,319,099       6,262       1.90 %     1,397,421       6,046       1.75 %
Federal funds sold and other   140,016       513       1.47 %     122,181       300       1.00 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,675,967       43,624       3.74 %   $ 4,715,389       42,652       3.67 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                              
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,481,602       1,346       0.22 %   $ 2,534,102       996       0.16 %
Time deposits   630,698       837       0.53 %     629,675       726       0.47 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,112,300       2,183       0.28 %     3,163,777       1,722       0.22 %
FHLB advances   80,266       176       0.88 %     9,943       9       0.38 %
Other borrowings   157,796       1,699       4.32 %     150,151       1,632       4.41 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,350,362       4,058       0.49 %   $ 3,323,871       3,363       0.41 %
                                               
Net interest income         $ 39,566                     $ 39,289          
Interest rate spread                   3.25 %                     3.26 %
                                               
Net interest margin (2)                   3.39 %                     3.38 %
                                               
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
   

TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2022     2022     2021     2021     2021  
                                       
Total stockholders’ equity $ 428,115     $ 452,015     $ 500,631     $ 417,749     $ 412,995  
Less: goodwill   53,101       54,465       54,465       31,601       31,601  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net   12,554       13,830       14,879       12,963       13,993  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net   226       251       276              
Less: naming rights, net   1,065       1,076       1,087       1,098       1,109  
Tangible common equity $ 361,169     $ 382,393     $ 429,924     $ 372,087     $ 366,292  
Common shares issued at period end   16,106,818       16,454,966       16,760,115       14,365,785       14,360,172  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end   16,289,635       16,662,779       17,050,115       14,637,306       14,664,603  
Book value per common share $ 26.58     $ 27.47     $ 29.87     $ 29.08     $ 28.76  
Tangible book value per common share $ 22.42     $ 23.24     $ 25.65     $ 25.90     $ 25.51  
Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 22.17     $ 22.95     $ 25.22     $ 25.42     $ 24.98  
                                       
Total assets $ 5,002,156     $ 5,078,623     $ 5,137,631     $ 4,263,268     $ 4,268,216  
Less: goodwill   53,101       54,465       54,465       31,601       31,601  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net   12,554       13,830       14,879       12,963       13,993  
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net   226       251       276              
Less: naming rights, net   1,065       1,076       1,087       1,098       1,109  
Tangible assets $ 4,935,210     $ 5,009,001     $ 5,066,924     $ 4,217,606     $ 4,221,513  
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   8.56 %     8.90 %     9.74 %     9.80 %     9.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.32 %     7.63 %     8.48 %     8.82 %     8.68 %
                                       
Total average stockholders’ equity $ 437,483     $ 492,599     $ 563,046     $ 422,879     $ 404,039  
Less: average intangible assets   68,978       70,181       61,186       46,335       47,334  
Average tangible common equity $ 368,505     $ 422,418     $ 501,860     $ 376,544     $ 356,705  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 15,259     $ 15,650     $ 10,466     $ 11,773     $ 15,166  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,148       1,085       1,116       1,040       1,041  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization   241       228       234       218       219  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common
stockholders		 $ 16,166     $ 16,507     $ 11,348     $ 12,595     $ 15,988  
Return on total average stockholders’ equity
(ROAE) annualized		   13.99 %     12.88 %     7.37 %     11.05 %     15.06 %
Return on average tangible common equity
(ROATCE) annualized		   17.60 %     15.85 %     8.97 %     13.27 %     17.98 %
                                       
Non-interest expense $ 31,436     $ 29,459     $ 38,089     $ 30,689     $ 25,806  
Loss on debt extinguishment                   $ 372        
Less: merger expense   88       323       4,562       4,015       460  
Non-interest expense $ 31,348     $ 29,136     $ 33,527     $ 26,302     $ 25,346  
Net interest income $ 39,566     $ 39,289     $ 37,215     $ 38,975     $ 34,630  
Non-interest income   9,637       9,022       9,199       7,831       9,100  
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales   540                         663  
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions   (32 )     40       8       381        
Adjusted non-interest income, adjusted $ 9,129     $ 8,982     $ 9,191     $ 7,450     $ 8,437  
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income $ 48,695     $ 48,271     $ 46,406     $ 46,425     $ 43,067  
Non-interest expense to
net interest income plus non-interest income		   63.89 %     60.98 %     82.06 %     65.57 %     59.01 %
Efficiency ratio   64.38 %     60.36 %     72.25 %     56.65 %     58.85 %
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 15,259     $ 15,650     $ 10,466     $ 11,773     $ 15,166  
Add: income tax provision   1,684       3,614       (16 )     3,286       4,415  
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses   824       (412 )     (2,125 )     1,058       (1,657 )
Adjusted net income $ 17,767     $ 18,852     $ 8,325     $ 16,117     $ 17,924  
Total average assets $ 5,067,687     $ 5,108,120     $ 5,068,301     $ 4,275,298     $ 4,231,439  
Total average stockholders’ equity $ 437,483     $ 492,599     $ 563,023     $ 422,879     $ 404,039  
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized   1.21 %     1.24 %     0.82 %     1.09 %     1.44 %
Adjusted return on average assets   1.41 %     1.50 %     0.65 %     1.50 %     1.70 %
Adjusted return on average equity   16.29 %     15.52 %     5.87 %     15.12 %     17.79 %

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.