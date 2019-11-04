Macquarie Group’s sudden exit from European and U.S. equity trading may just be the start of a large-scale retreat from the once-thriving business, as all but the biggest global banks struggle to make it pay.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Debt relief a double-edged sword for South Africans living on loans - November 4, 2019
- Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit - November 4, 2019
- Three people in critical condition as protests rock ‘heavy-hearted’ Hong Kong - November 4, 2019