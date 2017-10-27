Era Group Announces Q3 2017 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) (“Era”), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2017. In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Friday, November 3, 2017, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 877-627-6581 for domestic callers or 719-325-2370 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 3975083. A telephone replay will be available through November 17, 2017, by utilizing the above numbers and access code. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 3, 2017, on Era’s website at www.erahelicopters.com.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, India and Suriname. Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency air medical, search and rescue, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and flightseeing services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators as well as offering unmanned aerial solutions.

For additional information concerning Era, contact Jennifer Whalen at (713) 369-4636 or visit Era’s website at www.erahelicopters.com.