Era Group Postpones Q3 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) (the “Company”) announced today that it has postponed the release of its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The Company intends to release its financial results and file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q no later than the SEC filing deadline for accelerated filers of November 9, 2017. The Company will issue a subsequent update announcing a rescheduled date for the release and conference call.

The postponement accommodates the additional time required to complete the analysis that the Company is performing to determine potential tax contingencies. While the analysis is not yet complete, the aggregate potential variance across all relevant periods is expected to be less than $1.5 million.

About Era Group

