Breaking News
Home / Top News / Eramet takes corrective actions as part of a quality process review within its Alloys division

Eramet takes corrective actions as part of a quality process review within its Alloys division

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 50 mins ago

Paris, 8 December 2018, 1:00 pm

Press release

Eramet takes corrective actions as part of a quality process review within its Alloys division

As part of an internal quality process review within its Alloys division, conducted by the newly appointed management, Eramet noted some non-conformances in the quality management system within this division.

Internal analyses carried out to date have not revealed any impact of the foregoing on the safety of the products in use. Customers involved have been informed and further analyses are being carried out in close collaboration with them.

A corrective action plan, in line with the highest international standards, has been defined and its deployment is underway.

The financial consequences of this situation cannot be accurately assessed to date. They are however expected to be material. Eramet board of directors has been informed and the company will further communicate to the market in the context of the publication of its upcoming annual results.

Calendar

2019.02.20: Publication of 2018 annual results

2019.04.25: Publication of Q1 2019

2019.05.23: Combined General Shareholders’ meeting

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet is one of the world’s leading producers of:

  • Manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steels, and mineral sands (titanium dioxide and zircon),
  • Parts and semi-finished products in alloys and high-performance special steels used by industries such as aerospace, power generation, and tooling.

Eramet is also developing activities with strong growth potential, such as lithium extraction and recycling, called to play a key role in the energy transition and the mobility of the future.

The Group employs around 12,600 people in 20 countries.

CONTACT – Investors Executive VP Strategy and Innovation – Investor Relations Philippe Gundermann T. +33 1 45 38 42 78 Investor Relations manager Sandrine Nourry-Dabi T. +33 1 45 38 37 02     CONTACT – PRESS Image 7 Marie Artzner T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73 [email protected]   Lauranne Guirlinger T. +33 1 53 70 05 46 | M. +33 6 48 26 21 73 [email protected]   For more information: www.eramet.com Follow us with the Eramet Finance app: IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/eramet finance/id1115212055?mt=8 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eramet.finance

Attachment

  • Eramet_Quality Review_Alloys division.pdf
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.