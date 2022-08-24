Erasca to Host R&D Day with KOL Dr. David Hong on Lead Clinical Programs ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 in Advanced Solid Tumors

Virtual event on Wednesday, September 7 at 4:30 PM ET will feature key opinion leader (KOL) David Hong, M.D., from MD Anderson Cancer Center

Company to present preliminary clinical data and future directions for its lead clinical candidates with best-in-class potential, ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that it will host a research and development day, with a focus on the company’s ERAS-007 ERK1/2 inhibitor and ERAS-601 SHP2 inhibitor in advanced solid tumors, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

The virtual event will feature presentations from:

Key opinion leader David S. Hong, M.D. , of MD Anderson Cancer Center, who will provide an overview of the current treatment landscape and therapeutic opportunities in cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway and will discuss Erasca’s lead programs in this context.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

David S. Hong, M.D., serves as deputy chair in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Dr. Hong earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1999, following his undergraduate studies in oncology at Yale University. He completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and his fellowship in medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he was appointed Chief Medical Oncology Fellow. Dr. Hong has received several awards, including the Amgen Young Investigator Award, the Jesse H. Jones Award, and the Goodwin Funding Award, for his research in drug development studying the molecular basis of cancer.

About ERAS-007

ERAS-007 is a potential best-in-class oral, selective ERK1/2 inhibitor being investigated alone or in combination with different inhibitors targeting upstream nodes of the MAPK pathway as part of Erasca’s MAPKlamp strategy. The extracellular signal-regulated kinases (ERK), ERK1 and ERK2, belong to a family of serine-threonine kinases that regulate cellular signaling and comprise the terminal node of the RAS/MAPK pathway. The broad therapeutic potential of ERAS-007 is being investigated initially across a series of HERKULES clinical trials that span multiple tumor types and include both monotherapy and combinations with approved and investigational agents, such as RTK, SHP2, RAS, RAF, and/or cell cycle inhibitors. HERKULES-1 is a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for ERAS-007 as a single agent and in combination with the SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 (together, Erasca’s first MAPKlamp combination) in advanced solid tumors. HERKULES-2 is a Phase 1b/2 master protocol for ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with NSCLC. HERKULES-3 is a Phase 1b/2 master protocol for ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with GI cancers.

About ERAS-601

ERAS-601 is a potential best-in-class oral, selective SHP2 inhibitor being investigated alone or in combination. SHP2 acts as a convergent node for receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) signaling, relaying growth and survival signals from RTKs to intracellular signaling pathways. ERAS-601 is being investigated across a series of clinical trials that span multiple tumor types and include both monotherapy and combinations with approved and investigational agents. FLAGSHP-1 is a Phase 1/1b dose escalation trial evaluating ERAS-601 as a monotherapy in advanced solid tumors and in combination in triple wildtype CRC and HPV-negative advanced HNSCC. HERKULES-2 is a Phase 1b/2 master protocol clinical trial that includes evaluation of ERAS-601 in combination with various agents in patients with NSCLC.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates and the potential patient populations for our product candidates and development programs, including ERAS-007 and ERAS-601; and the planned advancement of our development pipeline, including the clinical development plans for the HERKULES series of trials and the FLAGSHP-1 trial. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; delays in our preclinical and clinical development programs; our dependence on third parties to conduct manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; our ability to fund our operating plans with our current cash, cash equivalents, and investments; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; unstable market and economic conditions having serious adverse consequences on our business, financial condition and stock price; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

