Erdogan says reports of escaped Islamic State prisoners ‘disinformation’: Anadolu

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dismissed reports that Islamic State prisoners in northeastern Syria had escaped as a result of Turkey’s offensive in the region, saying they were “disinformation” aimed at provoking the West.
