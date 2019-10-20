Turkey expects the United States to keep its promises and not use stalling tactics in a deal between the NATO allies for Ankara to pause its offensive into northeastern Syria while the Kurdish fighters it is targeting withdraw, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kurdish militia says it has pulled out from Syria border town - October 20, 2019
- Unprecedented anti-government protests swell across Lebanon - October 20, 2019
- Erdogan says Turkey expects U.S. to keep promises, not stall Syria truce deal - October 20, 2019