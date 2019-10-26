Erdogan should be prosecuted over Syrian offensive: ex-U.N. investigator del Ponte

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan should be investigated and indicted for war crimes over his country’s military offensive in Syria, former prosecutor and U.N. investigator Carla del Ponte said in an interview published on Saturday.
