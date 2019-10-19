Erdogan to discuss Syrian deployment in ‘safe zone’ with Putin next week

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he would discuss the deployment of Syrian government forces in a planned “safe zone” in northern Syria during talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin next week, but warned Ankara would “implement its own plans” if a solution was not reached.
