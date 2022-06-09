Ergodyne’s Aerial Bucket Series takes dangerously confined elevated worksites into a new class of safety, organization and efficiency

Ergodyne announced the launch of an all new Aerial Bucket Series designed specifically for safer, easier work in bucket trucks and elevated work platforms.

St. Paul, Minn, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ergodyne announced the launch of an all new Aerial Bucket Series designed specifically for safer, easier work in bucket trucks and elevated work platforms.

The collection features a tool board and tool bag—each engineered with extensive worker feedback and boasting a multitude of pockets and ANSI-approved tethering points for securely storing and safely accessing tools in confined work spaces. A durable aerial bucket hook for mounting the new solutions is also included.

“For workers in bucket trucks and elevated worksites, every inch counts. But using a container that isn’t designed specifically for the space can actually cause more harm than good—creating dangerous trip and drop hazards,” said Matt Hahn, Ergodyne Product Manager. “These solutions were made specifically with aerial buckets in mind, with ANSI 121-approved tethering points and durable easy-to-attach designs.”

Adopted in 2018, the ANSI 121 standard is the first-ever to establish best practices for tethering and transporting tools and equipment. Given their expertise in the category, Ergodyne worked closely with the International Safety Equipment Association on its development.

“This new series is an opportunity for us to put our extensive knowledge of dropped object prevention toward helping an entire class of workers perform their jobs more safely and efficiently,” said Tom Votel, Ergodyne President & CEO. “There’s a lot more to come here, and we’re excited to continue bringing new innovations to this category.”

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Footwear Accessories, KREW’D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Ergodyne’s Aerial Bucket Series takes dangerously confined elevated worksites into a new class of safety, organization and efficiency

