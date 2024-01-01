New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned residents to expect another surge in migrants from Texas in the coming months even as he said the city is reaching its “breaking point.” NYC received a record 14 buses of migrants in a single day last week as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues his effort to force northern Democratic strongholds to grapple with illegal immigration. NYC has received 161,000 migrants since the spring of 2022, though that figure includes migrants who arrived on their own, according to The Wall Street Journal. “For many months, we were able to keep the visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets, but we have reached a breaking point and can no longer do that,” Adams in a press conference last week. “New York City has begun to see another surge of migrants arriving, and we expect this to intensify over the coming days as a result of Texas Gov. Abbott’s cruel and inhumane politics,” he added. ‘CHAOS’ AND ‘FURY’ IN NYC AS OFFICIALS LOSE FAITH IN MAYOR ERIC ADAMS OVER MIGRANT CRISIS: REPORT Adams and other liberal mayors in Chicago and elsewhere have imposed new regulations on where and when buses can drop off migrants. As a result, Abbott has already sent migrants to the cities via plane, according to WSJ. TEXAS MIGRANT FLIGHT HEADING TO NEW YORK CITY DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA “Instead of attacking Texas’ efforts to provide relief to our overwhelmed border communities, these Democrat mayors should call on their party leader to finally do his job and secure the border—something he continues refusing to do,” said Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Abbott’s office, told the Journal. Abbott’s transport program has succeeded in dividing the country’s most powerful mayors from Democratic leaders in Washington. Adams himself has repeatedly criticized the White House for not sending enough federal aid to address the city’s migrant crisis. Adams complained last week that he didn’t have a single meeting with President Biden regarding the immigration crisis throughout 2023. “I met with the president several times on this issue in ‘21 I think early 2022, the dates get confused,” he said when asked about his meetings with the White House. “It baffles me. New York City is the economic engine of the state and of the country. And I don’t have the answer.”

