ERIC J. READING JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS DIVISION VICE PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Rockville, Md., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abt Associates announced today that Eric J. Reading has joined the company as Division Vice President, International Development.  He will be responsible for more than 1600 staff working on health, energy, governance, agriculture and economic development programs in 45 countries.

A senior global development executive with more than 25 years of experience in all facets of international development, Reading specializes in local governance, water and sanitation, agriculture and watershed management, economic development, energy, and political transitions.  

He joins Abt from Chemonics International, where he most recently was executive vice president overseeing their operations, including business development, project implementation, compliance and risk management. He also led the company’s digital transformation initiatives and client engagement with USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives.

“Eric knows international development from the ground up and is a recognized leader in the field,” said Jay Knott, Chief Business Officer. “Moving easily between overseas assignments, where he has served in a number of roles, and senior management positions overseeing complex projects in the Middle East, Europe and Eurasia, and Afghanistan and Pakistan, his business insight and expertise at every level is unmatched.“

Reading serves as a board member and treasurer of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.  He is a Ph.D. candidate (all but dissertation) in Planning, Governance and Globalization at Virginia Tech.  He holds both an M.A. and a B.A. in International Affairs from Florida State University.

 

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives worldwide. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. http://www.abtassociates.com

CONTACT: Mary Maguire
Abt Associates
[email protected]
