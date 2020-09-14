Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President

Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Boston Orthopaedic Surgeon to Lead Philanthropic Arm of AOFAS

Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President.

Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President.

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, has been named president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)® that advances the Society’s mission by funding and promoting education, research, and humanitarian endeavors.

As president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, Dr. Bluman plans to work closely with AOFAS industry partners on innovative approaches to fund vital education, research, and humanitarian programs. Dr. Bluman will prioritize plans that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as initiating humanitarian outreach programs in the US, continuing to honor past AOFAS luminaries as Pillars of the Society, restarting and expanding overseas humanitarian missions, and funding a new international traveling fellowship that would send foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons from the US to learn in other countries.

Dr. Bluman earned his medical degree from University at Buffalo in New York and performed his residency at Brown University in Rhode Island, where he also completed a fellowship in orthopaedic traumatology. He is also fellowship trained in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery from the Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy in Baltimore. Currently, Dr. Bluman is the Vice-chair of Orthopedic Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“As trite as it may sound, I took on this role because I have benefited both professionally and personally from multiple AOFAS programs that were funded by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation,” Dr. Bluman said. “Many of the programs that improve patient care as well as advance the careers of current and future AOFAS members are dependent on funds raised by the Foundation.”

Previously, Dr. Bluman played an active role in the Society as a member and chair of several AOFAS committees. In addition, he served a two-year term as member-at-large on the AOFAS Board of Directors.

“It is a great honor to be entrusted to lead the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation,” Dr. Bluman added. “I look forward to working with our outstanding staff and Board of Directors.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consists of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

Attachment

  • bluman 
CONTACT: Christine Petrucci
American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)
847-430-5127
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.