Boston Orthopaedic Surgeon to Lead Philanthropic Arm of AOFAS

Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, Named Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation President.

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Eric M. Bluman, MD, PhD, has been named president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)® that advances the Society’s mission by funding and promoting education, research, and humanitarian endeavors.

As president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, Dr. Bluman plans to work closely with AOFAS industry partners on innovative approaches to fund vital education, research, and humanitarian programs. Dr. Bluman will prioritize plans that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as initiating humanitarian outreach programs in the US, continuing to honor past AOFAS luminaries as Pillars of the Society, restarting and expanding overseas humanitarian missions, and funding a new international traveling fellowship that would send foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons from the US to learn in other countries.

Dr. Bluman earned his medical degree from University at Buffalo in New York and performed his residency at Brown University in Rhode Island, where he also completed a fellowship in orthopaedic traumatology. He is also fellowship trained in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery from the Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy in Baltimore. Currently, Dr. Bluman is the Vice-chair of Orthopedic Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“As trite as it may sound, I took on this role because I have benefited both professionally and personally from multiple AOFAS programs that were funded by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation,” Dr. Bluman said. “Many of the programs that improve patient care as well as advance the careers of current and future AOFAS members are dependent on funds raised by the Foundation.”

Previously, Dr. Bluman played an active role in the Society as a member and chair of several AOFAS committees. In addition, he served a two-year term as member-at-large on the AOFAS Board of Directors.

“It is a great honor to be entrusted to lead the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation,” Dr. Bluman added. “I look forward to working with our outstanding staff and Board of Directors.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consists of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

