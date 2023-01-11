Eric Parsons, Senior Vice President of Technology Associa

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Eric Parsons, PMP, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of IT. In his new role, Parsons will serve as division chief information officer (CIO) for the management & integrated services organization, reporting directly to Andrew Brock, executive vice president and global chief information officer. He will provide executive leadership for a wide range of IT initiatives, including software development, infrastructure management and information security, while also assisting with corporate mergers and acquisitions.

Parsons has more than 20 years’ experience in all facets of IT. He most recently served as CIO for a large community association management company. He led all IT-related activities, including mergers and acquisitions, entry into new markets, development and licensing of customized interactive protocols, and the development of an IT professional services team for external customers. He previously worked with a number of firms in analyst, operations, and manager roles.

Parsons holds a Bachelor of Science in Information and Operations Management from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He is a respected industry executive who has been published in multiple trade publications. Parsons is also active in numerous business, community and professional organizations.

“Eric is an experienced technology executive with deep expertise in the managed community sector,” said Andrew Brock, Associa executive vice president and global chief information officer. “His proven track record of innovation, transformation, and customer focus will help drive the development and implementation of strategic technology initiatives that deliver a new generation of best-in-class capabilities for Associa’s team members and community partners.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Eric Parsons, Senior Vice President of Technology

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com