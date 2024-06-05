Seasoned Veteran to Lead ServiceTrade Revenue Organization as Demand for its Award-Winning Business Productivity Software for Commercial Service Contractors Increases

DURHAM, N.C., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTrade, Inc., a leading provider of applications for commercial service contractors, proudly announces the appointment of Eric Schieck as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Schieck brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building and scaling high-performing organizations, guiding customers through change, and driving revenue growth. As CRO, Mr. Schieck will lead ServiceTrade’s revenue generation efforts, including all aspects of the company’s sales, business development, and strategic partnerships. His vision and reputation for developing great teams will be pivotal in accelerating the company’s growth trajectory and expanding its market presence.

In his role, Mr. Schieck will collaborate closely with customers, partners, and the product team to provide and implement the solutions most needed by commercial fire and mechanical service contractors. ServiceTrade’s software solutions are designed to streamline business operations and provide new insights, controls, and efficiencies in the service process. The platform effectively addresses commercial service contractors’ most pressing challenges, such as the shortage of skilled technicians, efficient dispatching, and managing productivity, revenue, and profit margin. Through ServiceTrade, contractors can optimize their operations, sell better contracts to more profitable customers, and deliver superior service to earn a market-leading, premium margin.

Before joining ServiceTrade, Mr. Schieck worked with Texas-based marketing and e-commerce software firm Bazaarvoice for over a decade. As Bazaarvoice’s Senior Vice President of Global Revenue, he led the sales team through multiple acquisitions and helped grow the company’s revenue from $100 million to over $350 million. He brings deep go-to-market expertise in the SaaS software industry and a dynamic leadership style focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“ServiceTrade’s industry leadership is the result of relentless focus on improving our customers’ businesses along with the day-to-day experience of their employees and end customers,” commented Mr. Schieck. “The fire and mechanical service industry is rapidly embracing technology to improve business results. I look forward to working with our customers as they navigate this exciting moment of change in their industry. I believe in ServiceTrade’s mission to empower commercial service contractors with innovative software solutions. I am truly excited to join the company at this pivotal time and contribute to its continued success.”

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to the ServiceTrade family,” said Billy Marshall, CEO of ServiceTrade, Inc. “His extensive experience, understanding of technology, dedication to customer relationships, and proven organizational capabilities make him the ideal leader of our revenue operations. We are confident that Eric will drive significant value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

Mr. Schieck holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. His passion for driving business growth and delivering exceptional results makes him a valuable addition to ServiceTrade’s leadership team.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is a software platform for commercial mechanical, fire, and life safety contractors. During a chronic skilled labor shortage, ServiceTrade helps commercial contractors increase profit by improving service and project operations, increasing technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and growing customer loyalty. Located in Durham, North Carolina, ServiceTrade was founded in 2012 to automate and streamline the commercial mechanical and fire protection industry and has grown to have more than 1,300 customers. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors that use ServiceTrade. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com .

