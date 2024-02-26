California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell appears to have doled out large amounts of campaign cash into Super Bowl tickets and other items at the stadium for the big game, according to FEC records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Swalwell posted an Instagram story showing him at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 dressed in San Francisco 49ers attire, leading to questions about how he landed the tickets, given he has reported massive debts in his past financial disclosure reports.

His committe

[Read Full story at source]