ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that Eric Walters will become the General Manager of KMVT (CBS) and KSVT-LD (FOX) in Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA 190), effective June 12, 2023. Eric will succeed Kathy Silk, who last month announced her retirement after nearly 30 years in the broadcast industry.

Eric is currently the News Director of Gray’s WDBJ (CBS) and WZBJ (MyNetwork) in Roanoke, Virginia. Under his leadership, WDBJ has seen ratings growth across all platforms, won back-to-back Edward R Murrow awards, and launched several newscasts, including a weekly Spanish language digital newscast.

He has 31 years of experience in the broadcast industry. Before joining Gray in 2020, Eric served as the news director for CBS affiliate WBTW in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In 2019, the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas named him News Director of the Year. Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

