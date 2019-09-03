Breaking News
Erica Sutton, MD Named Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Affiliations at Morehouse School of Medicine

Dr. Sutton to Lead the Expansion of New Dual-Degree Programs and Academic Partnerships Across Georgia

Atlanta, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) welcomes the school’s first Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Affiliations Erica Sutton, MD. In this newly created role, Dr. Sutton will lead the expansion of MSM relationships with colleges and healthcare facilities in the Atlanta area and throughout Georgia for combined degree programs, expanded clinical affiliations for education, the development of the Columbus campus, and the foundation for the development of an Albany campus.

“Dr. Sutton not only comes with the necessary skills, she has the energy and passion to take on this very significant position,” said MSM President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD. “She is a leader that brings together ideas, people, and institutions for innovative programming and affiliations that both advance the mission, as well as the institution.”

Dr. Sutton comes to MSM from Louisville, KY where she served as assistant dean for the Medical Education/Clinical Skills Office of Undergraduate Medical Education, medical director for the Paris Simulation Center, chief of Department of Surgery at Jewish Hospital, as well as a tenured associate professor in the Hiram C. Polk, Jr. MD Department of Surgery at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Dr. Sutton is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington. She obtained her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.  After receiving her MD, she completed her surgical training and fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Department of Surgery in Baltimore.

Dr. Sutton is also president and founder of Surgery on Sunday Louisville (SOSL), a nonprofit founded in 2013 to provide free surgery to people who are uninsured or underinsured.  With the aid of over 500 volunteers, SOSL has provided much needed surgical care to nearly 800 people in its six-year history.  The organization has sponsored activities in three states – Kentucky, Indiana, and Massachusetts and this month SOSL will host its first national conference, the Health Equity and Literacy in Colon Cancer Conference.

