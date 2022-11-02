Mattias Rimbark brings extensive experience and expertise in automation, 5G, and edge computing to help companies accelerate time to market for new products and solutions

Mattias Rimbark, MEF TAB Mattias Rimbark, Vice President, Head of Architecture and Portfolio, Ericsson, joins MEF’s Technology Advisory Board.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Mattias Rimbark, Vice President, Head of Architecture and Portfolio, Ericsson, to its Technology Advisory Board (TAB), a distinguished group of industry luminaries from leading global companies bringing important technology perspectives to the strategic work of MEF.

“MEF is honored to welcome Mattias to our TAB. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in 5G to hone MEF’s strategy to drive enterprise digital transformation and industry automation,” said Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF. “5G will enable all types of new digital transformation scenarios, and guidance from the TAB on connectivity, automation, overlays, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud will help our members connect to 5G and provide an open ecosystem to realize new and faster revenues.”

“I am excited to join an inspiring group of executives on the MEF TAB and work together to help shape MEF’s strategy for automating and standardizing new technology to advance the fully connected economy of the future,” said Mattias Rimbark, Vice President, Head of Architecture and Portfolio, Ericsson. “I look forward to collaborating with MEF, its board of directors, and fellow TAB members to accelerate enterprise digital transformation and drive adoption of key MEF initiatives.”

Rimbark joins a world-class group of executives on MEF’s TAB from key stakeholder communities including cloud, network, and technology providers who were selected for their extensive industry leadership in MEF’s strategic areas—business automation, SD-WAN, SASE, connectivity, and multi-cloud—to help develop an open ecosystem and bring to market leading-edge services and solutions. As Chief Architect, Rimbark leads Ericsson’s architecture and portfolio strategy and has extensive experience in automation APIs, 5G, cloud, and edge computing solutions.

The MEF TAB consists of:

Kelly Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, Versa Networks

Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet

Ari Banerjee, Senior Vice President Strategy, Netcracker Technology

Rohit Batra, Vice President and Head of Product, Telecommunications, Media & Technology, ServiceNow

Craig Connors, Vice President and General Manager, SASE Business, VMware

David Fan, Vice President and General Manager, Communications Industry, Salesforce

Sunil Khandekar, Former Founder & CEO of Nuage Networks, Independent

Dave Larson, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager, Cloud & IP, Spirent Communications plc

John Maddison, Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer, Fortinet

Mattias Rimbark, Vice President, Head of Architecture and Portfolio, Ericsson

JL Valente, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

