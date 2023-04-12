John Blicha Eriez® has promoted John Blicha to Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand Management.

Erie, PA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eriez® announces the promotion of John Blicha to Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand Management. Blicha will spearhead Eriez’ worldwide marketing and go-to-market sales strategies, according to President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt.

Blicha joined Eriez in 2012 as Marketing Communications Manager and served most recently as Senior Director, Global Marketing and Brand Management. “John has made significant contributions to the company throughout his career at Eriez,” says Guenthardt. “With his tenacity and talent, he has built and shaped a dynamic global marketing team that is well-prepared to successfully lead the organization into the future.”

Guenthardt emphasizes that Blicha’s deep knowledge of Eriez’ many products, varied markets, and diverse cultures empower his team to craft and carry out effective initiatives that resonate with audiences and align with the company’s strategic objectives.

“During his time with Eriez, John has helped to grow the company’s revenue and maximize its market share, while also improving the customer experience and elevating the Eriez brand on the worldwide stage,” says Guenthardt. He adds, “In his new role, John’s aptitude for change management and innovative approaches to marketing and sales strategies will further strengthen Eriez’ ability to design and deliver the right solutions to our global markets.”

Blicha holds two degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Bachelor of Science in management. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from California University of Pennsylvania.

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection, and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees are dedicated to providing trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate, and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network. For more information, visit www.eriez.com.

