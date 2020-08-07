ERII INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Energy Recovery, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Energy Recovery, Inc. (“Energy Recovery” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ERII) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Energy Recovery securities between August 2, 2017 and June 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/erii.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and Schlumberger Technology Corp. (“Schlumberger”) had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq; (2) which created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (3) accordingly, the guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/erii or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Energy Recovery you have until September 21, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

