Rise in consumer preference for online or e-commerce platforms for purchasing intimate wear is anticipated to propel the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global erotic lingerie market was valued at US$ 19.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 32.0 Bn by 2031.

Surge in body-positive movements across the globe, especially among women, is driving demand dynamics of the erotic lingerie market. Women are becoming more discerning about the choice of intimate apparel and sleepwear. The trend is expected to broaden market outlook.

Changing fashion trends have encouraged women to opt for premium lingerie brands and choose from a vast range of nightgowns, body shapers, panties, bras, and body stockings. The trend is creating significant business opportunities for companies in the erotic lingerie market. Rapid increase in number of plus size lingerie brands in developing countries is propelling the market.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of Study

High Consumer Preference for Online Shopping of Intimate Wear Among Women : Rise in preference for online purchase of lingerie among urban consumers is expected to augment market outlook. The preference is fueled by the fact that brands offer a wide variety of colors, sizes, and shapes of lingerie at competitive prices. Comfort and convenience are key aspects expected to drive preferences for online shopping for intimate apparel.

Rise in preference for online purchase of lingerie among urban consumers is expected to augment market outlook. The preference is fueled by the fact that brands offer a wide variety of colors, sizes, and shapes of lingerie at competitive prices. Comfort and convenience are key aspects expected to drive preferences for online shopping for intimate apparel. Surge in Demand for Body-positive or Body-inclusive Lingerie Made of Lightweight and Soft Fabric : Significant emergence of body-inclusive or body-positive lingerie brands in several countries is anticipated to augment market development.

Significant emergence of body-inclusive or body-positive lingerie brands in several countries is anticipated to augment market development. Increase in sales of lingerie that are made with soft fabric and new designs is estimated to boost market size. Considerable demand for erotic lingerie made of cotton, satin, and linen is likely to offer significant opportunities to lingerie manufacturers and retailers.

Key Growth Drivers of Erotic Lingerie Market

Rise in disposable income of consumers in developing countries across the globe is a key driver of the erotic lingerie market. Young women living in cities are increasingly shifting their preference from offline/in-store purchase to online channels. Availability of a wide variety of sizes, shapes, and colors of lingerie at affordable prices is a key aspect that is pivoting this shift globally.

Increase in impact of social media marketing, especially influencer marketing, is expected to augment the market. Lingerie brands are leveraging social media campaigns to promote their range of sleepwear and intimate apparel. The market trend is likely to be a robust growth driver in the near future.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in North America is anticipated to witness highest demand for erotic lingerie. Significant demand in the U.S. and Canada is estimated to propel revenue growth of the market in North America in the next few years.

Rise in demand for sleepwear, especially nightgowns and suits, and erotic intimate wear among women in these countries is expected to fuel market development in the region in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for erotic lingerie. Steady rise in disposable income of people living in urban areas in developing countries is a favorable trend for the evolution of the erotic lingerie market in Asia Pacific.

Increase in influence of celebrity endorsement of different types of lingerie and rapid expansion of online sales channels are anticipated to accelerate market growth in the region. Furthermore, growth in preference for online purchase of lingerie among women is anticipated to augment market size in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Leading companies are engaging in mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion in order to stay ahead of the competition. Prominent companies are stepping up efforts to unveil new designs in line with latest fashion trends in lingerie.

Key players operating in the erotic lingerie market are

Victoria’s Secret

Agent Provocateur

Bluebella

Chantelle

Damaris

Jolidon

Lise Charmel

Oh La La Cheri

Rene Rofe Sexy

The global erotic lingerie market is segmented based on

Type

Body Stockings

Teddy Lingerie & Sets

Night Gowns & Suits

Corset and Body Shapers

Baby Doll & Nighties

Crotch-less Panties

BDSM and Bondage Kits

Others (Nipple Covers, Clamps, etc.)

Material

Cotton

Satin

Leather

Mesh

Silk

Others (Polyester, Muslin, etc.)

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Plus Size

Others (Free Size, Regular, etc.)

End-user

Men

Women

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarket & Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

