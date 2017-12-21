Breaking News
Esa Korkeela appointed CEO of Consti Group Plc

CONSTI GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 DECEMBER 2017, at 8.30 a.m.

Esa Korkeela appointed CEO of Consti Group Plc 

Esa Korkeela appointed CEO of Consti Group Plc

Consti Group Plc’s Board of Directors has appointed M.Sc. (econ.), MBA Esa Korkeela (born 1972) as CEO of Consti Group Plc starting from December 21, 2017. Esa Korkeela has worked at the company and served as CFO since 2009. For the past three months, he has acted as Interim CEO of the company.

“The Board of Directors of the company is convinced that Esa Korkeela is the best choice to execute the profit improvement program as he has a good knowledge of company’s business”, says Tapio Hakakari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Consti.

“In the position of CEO, I look forward to continue already initiated actions aiming to improve productivity and profitability together with Consti professionals. Our wide service offering and strong passion to renovate and develop better built environment guarantees us all the prerequisites needed to return to the profitable growth track”, says Esa Korkeela.

The CV and the photo of Esa Korkeela are available on Consti’s website at http://investor.consti.fi/en/corporate-governance/ceo-and-management-team/management-team

Consti Group Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:
Tapio Hakakari, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel. +358 400 408 316
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Group Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive building technology, pipeline renovation, renovation contracting, façade renovation and other demanding construction and maintenance services for residential and commercial buildings. In 2016, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 262 million euro. It employs over 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi  

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
