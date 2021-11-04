Breaking News
Escalade Sports Partners With Fowling Warehouse™ to Introduce the First Ever Portable Fowling Game Set

Consumers will soon be able to enjoy the game of Fowling™ from their own backyards

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Escalade Sports is pleased to announce the partnership with The Fowling Warehouse to be the exclusive licensing distributor of the first ever portable Fowling game set. Beginning in Spring 2022, consumers will be able to bring the Fowling (pronounced FOE-ling) experience to their next tailgating session, BBQ, or backyard competition with the portable Fowling game set. The game of Fowling combines elements of football, bowling and horseshoes using a football and 20 bowling pins. Teams try to be the first to knock down all their opponent’s pins.

“We are extremely excited to be licensing partners with Escalade Sports given their incredible reputation of providing the highest quality outdoor fun for consumers. They have embraced our playing rules, quality standards, and the spirit of Fowling. Our team at the Fowling Warehouse is confident that Escalade Sports will deliver a phenomenal portable Fowling experience, which hundreds of thousands of people have already enjoyed at our Fowling Warehouses around the country,” said CEO, Fowling Enterprise LLC, Eric Page.

Fowling was created in 1999, when a group of friends built a bowling lane at their Indy 500 camp. Wayward bowling balls repeatedly escaped the confines of the lane, posing challenges for their tailgating fun. So, the dangerous bowling balls were locked away, but the pins were left out. Then, out of nowhere, a football sailed over from a friendly game of catch, knocking over some of the pins. The phenomenon soon to be known as Fowling had just been created before their very eyes.

The first Fowling Warehouse opened its doors in Hamtramck, Michigan on December 4, 2014. Today, consumers can visit Fowling Warehouses in Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, and Indiana.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS 
With leading brands in a dozen categories, Escalade Sports is proud to offer a diverse and prominent portfolio ranging from basketball, table tennis, archery, darting, fitness, pickleball, game room, and billiards to outdoor lawn and tailgate games, and playground equipment. Our incredibly distinct and acclaimed brands include Goalsetter®, Goalrilla™, Goaliath®, and Silverback® residential, in-ground basketball hoops; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis tables & accessories; Bear® Archery and Trophy Ridge® archery equipment; Arachnid® and Accudart® darting; ONIX® Pickleball; the STEP® and Lifeline® fitness products; RAVE Sports® water recreation products. For more information on Escalade Sports, please visit www.escaladesports.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Raquel Langhaim

Escalade Sports

rlanghaim@escaladesports.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

