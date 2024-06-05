St. Louis, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announced today that Chris Tucker, Senior Vice President & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 12, at the Wells Fargo Industrial Conference.

The fireside chat webcast will begin at 2:15 Central Time and will be available in the Investor Center on the ESCO website or through this registration link.

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277