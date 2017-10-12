ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market to reach US$495.0 Mn by 2022 – Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The drive for various ESD (electrostatic discharge) packaging materials stems from the need for protecting to shield sensitive items from static electric charges or to prevent the charge generation. There is a substantial demand for ESD bags and pouches in shielding static-sensitive electronic devices and equipment while being stored or transported. These bags and pouches also find applications in environments where the buildup or retention of static charges may pose significant health hazards, such as in hospitals and military facilities. The rising uptake of anti-static materials for various other sensitive devices in several end-use industries such as defense and military, manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare is accentuating the ESD bags and pouch packaging market.

The ESD bags and pouch packaging market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$358.9 Mn in 2017 to reach US$495.0 Mn by 2022 end. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

Find below an in-depth insight into key factors and trends influencing the growth of the global ESD bags and pouch packaging market:

The rising demand for anti-static packaging for the storage, handling, and transportation of various ESD-sensitive devices or substances such as electrical & electronic components, explosive powders, and drugs. The growing use of anti-static packaging for the safe handling and shipping of a variety of electronics and electrical devices, is a key factor boosting the market. The rising demand for static sensitive bags and pouches for a number of light-weight items in various shapes and sizes is a key factor driving the market. The intensifying need for protecting environments from the hazardous buildup of electro-static charges has catalyzed the demand for ESD bags and pouches in various end-use industries.

Request to download and view full ToC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/33002

The incorporation of Faraday cage layers in ESD bags and pouches helps in protection of devices and equipment prone to damage by electric fields, thereby bolstering their uptake. The advantage of a non-conducting barrier of these packaging is a key factor catalyzing the uptake. In addition, the need for long-term storage of medical devices is also a significant factor boosting the market. The use of ESD bags and pouches has also enabled various end-use industries to meet regulatory requirements, as in the healthcare industry.

The growing use of semiconductors and integrated circuits (ICs) in the automotive industry is a prominent trend expected to substantially boost its demand. The soaring popularity of miniaturized electronic devices is further expected to accentuate the demand in the industry world over. Constant improvements made in conductive antistatic bags is a key trend expected to open up exciting opportunities for market players.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33002

Geographically, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is predicted to be the most lucrative market for and currently holds a major revenue. The regional market is projected to witness an absolute opportunity estimated at US$68.3 Mn over the forecast period 2017–2022. The major materials used to make ESD bags and pouch packaging are conductive and dissipative polymers, metal, and additive. Of these, the conductive and dissipative polymers segments holds the lion’s share of the market in 2017 and is projected to be worth US$ 433.9 Mn by the end of 2022. The segment is witnessing dominant growth in revenue annually during the forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

Several players are focused on developing durable and high-performance ESD bags and pouches with competitive pricing in order to consolidate their positions in various regions. Prominent players operating in the global ESD bags and pouch packaging market include Desco Industries, Inc., Tekins Limited, Elcom (U.K.) Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Botron Company Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd, and Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd.

Popular Reports by TMR:

Folding Cartons Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asean-folding-cartons-market.html

Lubricant Packaging Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lubricant-packaging-market.html

Industrial Bulk Packaging Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mexico-industrial-bulk-packaging-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

CONTACT: Transparency Market Research State Tower 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/