ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Each year, the Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI) collects information on fatal occupational electrical injuries using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) and Survey of Occupational Injuries (SOII), as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) Accident Investigation reports. ESFI then publishes the information in tabular and graphical form to esfi.org. The most recent data set covers the 11 years from 2011 to 2022.

“As the leading authority on workplace electrical safety, ESFI compiles this yearly data set to track the occupations most at risk for a workplace electrical incident,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “ESFI then uses this information to create workplace safety materials to reach a wide audience of workers. ESFI’s materials provide valuable information to help employees make safe choices and provide tips for creating a safer work environment. Utilize ESFI’s free-to-share resources to elevate the safety of your workplace and prevent avoidable workplace injuries and fatalities from occurring.”

Contact with or exposure to electricity continues to be one of the leading causes of workplace fatalities and injuries in the United States. Between 2011 and 2022, there was a total of 1,322 workplace fatalities involving electricity, according to OSHA. During this period, 70% of fatalities occurred in non-electrically related occupations. The data high points are as follows:

Workplace Fatalities and Injuries: 2011 – 2022

Seventy percent of workplace electrical fatalities occurred in non-electrical occupations.

Thirty percent of workplace electrical fatalities occurred in electrical occupations.

Six percent of all fatalities were caused by contact with electricity.

There was a 1.5% average decrease in workplace electrical fatalities year over year.

The construction industry had the highest number of electrical fatalities.

Occupations with the Most Electrical Fatalities

Electricians: 195 fatalities

Construction laborers: 119 fatalities

Laborers, except construction: 117 fatalities

Electrical power installers and repairers: 109 fatalities

Tree trimming occupations: 94 fatalities

HVAC and refrigeration mechanics: 42 fatalities

Electricians’ apprentices: 37 fatalities

Truck drivers, heavy: 35 fatalities

Roofers: 29 fatalities

Painters, construction and maintenance: 28 fatalities

Electrical Fatality Rates per 100,000 Workers (BLS)

Electrical fatality rates per 100,000 workers have remained consistent while overall fatality rates have increased.

Hispanic or Latino workers have the highest rate of electrical fatalities, and that rate is increasing.

Construction and extraction occupations, installation, maintenance, and repair occupations, and building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations have the highest rate of electrical fatalities.

ESFI partners with industry leaders, including those comprising its Board of Directors, to develop key resources and consistent electrical safety messages. By addressing evolving and emerging electrical safety needs in the workplace and then deploying effective electrical safety materials and programs based on those needs, electrical injuries and fatalities can decrease through proper education of the workforce.

“Non-electrical occupations account for 70% of all workplace electrical fatalities, so it is imperative for all occupations to understand the dangers of working on or near energized equipment,” said ESFI Program Manager Daniel Majano. “ESFI is pivotal in raising awareness of workplace hazards to help reduce the number of workplace electrical incidents occurring yearly to zero.”

