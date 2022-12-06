ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESG has been named a winner of the 2022 Moxie Award, a recognition earned by DC-area companies and organizations for boldness in business.

The Moxie Awards honor the accomplishments and achievements of growing businesses, nonprofits and associations in the DC metro community; ESG was named a winner in the award’s Government Contractor 300+ employees division. Eighteen awardees were recently celebrated at the annual Moxie Award Ceremony & Dinner, which attracted more than 400 business leaders to The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner. Winners were recognized alongside 140 finalists for making a difference in the marketplace with bold initiatives, strategic market moves, and moxie.

Boldness and innovation are part of ESG’s very mission, as a leader at the forefront of solutions that ensure utility infrastructures stay operational in the face of emergencies or disruptions to the central utility grid. ESG’s Defense Community Energy and Water Resilience Program (DCEWaRP) is one such innovative program that addresses energy and water resilience not only on the local military installations, but also within the communities that surround those installations. ESG’s work at the Fort Detrick Central Utility Plant has created one of the most robust and proven microgrids within the Department of Defense with 99.999% uptime. And, as the Energy Services Company (ESCO) partner to the local utility company, ESG was selected to provide energy savings and carbon reduction work for one of the most iconic 5-sided buildings in the world.

Through these and other programs, ESG will save over $25 million in energy costs for DC-area customers and will remove 1.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (C02) greenhouse gas over the life of DC-area projects – equivalent to removing 302,000 gasoline-powered cars from the roads for one year.

“I want to congratulate our team for enabling us to be recognized among the boldest and most innovative organizations in the DC metro community,” said Steven Smith, VP Federal Business Unit. “We are passionate about our mission to provide safe and reliable energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions to all customers. And we certainly pride ourselves on our innovation, which is made possible by employees who are engaged, supportive, autonomous, and comfortable collaborating regardless of teams or levels.”

“Since the Moxie Award began six years ago, we have received hundreds of impressive award entries from the DC area’s most innovative companies,” added Katie Jordan, Moxie chair. “2022 has been no exception. We hosted more than 400 of DC’s boldest in business to celebrate our 18 winners, who stood out for demonstrating exemplary innovation, growth and resilience, industry leadership, community service, and local achievements.”

More information about The Moxie Award and a complete list of winners can be found at moxieaward.com.

