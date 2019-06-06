Breaking News
Home / Top News / eSilicon to Participate in Panel Discussion on Chiplet Design Experience at a Workshop presented by the Open Compute Project (OCP)

eSilicon to Participate in Panel Discussion on Chiplet Design Experience at a Workshop presented by the Open Compute Project (OCP)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Workshop will focus on new Open-Domain Specific Architectures (ODSA) sub-group

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What
Chiplet design experience panel
A portion of the ODSA workshop will focus on chiplets in three areas: (1) building a proof-of-concept, multi-chiplet part that integrates die from multiple vendors; (2) defining an open interface between chiplets; and (3) developing new workflow and business models for product development with chiplets. The agenda will also highlight areas in which the ODSA projects are looking for assistance.

Who
Carlos Macian, senior director, AI Strategy and Products, eSilicon
Intel, AMD, Cisco and Xilinx will also be represented on this panel

When & Where
Monday, June 10, 2019
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM PDT
eSilicon panel 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM PDT

OCP ODSA Project Workshop
Intel Corporation HQ
3601 Juliette Lane
SC-9 Auditorium
Santa Clara, CA 95054-1513

About the OCP ODSA Project Workshop
The ODSA sub-project aims to reduce the cost and complexity of designing high-performance accelerators by enabling accelerators to be built from chiplets. The ODSA aims to define an open interface to enable easy interoperation across chiplets from multiple vendors. IC designers can then build products with best-of-breed chiplets for each function. Event information and registration can be found here.

About eSilicon
eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, AI and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:  
Sally Slemons Nanette Collins
eSilicon Corporation Public Relations for eSilicon
[email protected] [email protected]
   
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.