eSolutions Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Rebrand

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare has changed over the past 20 years – and so has eSolutions. What began in 1999 as a niche clearinghouse business focused on the hospice market has evolved into a leading revenue cycle management and data analytics provider for hospitals, physician practices, skilled nursing facilities, homecare and hospice organizations. With more than 500,000 healthcare provider clients supported by 300-plus employees in five locations across the country, eSolutions allows healthcare providers to focus on what really matters – their patients.

eSolutions is a healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers’ revenue health. Its powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with its actionable data analysis and insights, improve efficiency and reduce time to revenue for client providers. eSolutions’ tools – focused on eligibility, claims, data & analytics, audits & denials, and quality & compliance – save providers time and money. eSolutions has experienced tremendous growth in its team, products, locations, clients and revenue. It also has seen unprecedented strategic growth through several key acquisitions.

Now, as it celebrates its 20th year as a company, eSolutions is evolving its brand to position itself to continue down that path. eSolutions is excited to reintroduce itself to the world with a new logo, a new message and new colors, symbolizing its success, its passion, its focus, its momentum and its future. Its new logo and tagline, “Strengthen your revenue health,” reflects its strength in the industry while positioning it for the future. In today’s quickly evolving, highly complex healthcare environment, smartly managing revenue is more important than ever. eSolutions strengthens clients’ revenue health and helps them grow and improve their business. For 20 years, eSolutions has been passionate about finding solutions to clients’ biggest challenges and caring for clients, who include physicians and providers in the hospital, home health, hospice, health center, skilled nursing/long-term care and durable medical equipment markets.

eSolutions’ impressive growth and success is due, in large part, to its core strengths:

Clients get paid quickly and accurately – eSolutions has direct connections to 5,500 payers and processes 164 million claims annually

Medicare billing experts – eSolutions’ proprietary solution delivers more Medicare info quicker than anyone, so providers are reimbursed faster

The industry’s best data analytics – eSolutions captures, analyzes and intelligently puts to use to ERA data from nearly half of all U.S. providers

Proven results – eSolutions has more than 500,000 provider clients and a 95% client retention rate “Since 1999, eSolutions has delivered the best revenue cycle tools for the healthcare industry. And we’re not stopping,” said Gerry McCarthy, eSolutions CEO. “Now, with a reimagined brand, logo and message, we will continue to grow, to innovate, to excel and to succeed in a competitive marketplace while delivering best-in-class solutions and second-to-none client service that our clients and the industry have come to expect from us. Our unwavering passion for that mission will never change.”

