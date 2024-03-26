ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the acceptance of three CLEAR ( C holesterol L owering via B e mpedoic acid, an A CL-Inhibiting R egimen) Outcomes subgroup analyses as poster presentations at the 2024 American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.24) in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, the Company will participate in a moderated session in partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center, host an industry expert theatre, and have a commercial and medical information booth during ACC.24.

“Esperion welcomes the opportunity to showcase additional data from our pivotal CLEAR Outcomes trial at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session,” said JoAnne Foody, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Esperion. “Complementing the ACC.24 theme of Cardiovascular Care for All, we will highlight our commitment to underserved populations and present subset analyses in women and Hispanic/Latinx patients as well as in patients with obesity.”

CLEAR Outcomes Sub-group Poster Presentations

Title: Characteristics and Outcomes for Statin-Intolerant Women Receiving Bempedoic Acid in the CLEAR Outcomes Trial Session: 1213 Location: Hall B4-5 Date & Time: 4/6/24, 9:45 – 10:30 AM ET Speaker: Leslie Cho, MD; Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio Title: Characteristics and Outcomes for Statin-Intolerant Hispanic/Latinx Patients Receiving Bempedoic Acid; Results from a CLEAR Outcomes Pre-Specified Sub-Analysis Session: 1294 Location: Hall B4-5 Date & Time: 4/6/24,1:45 – 2:30 PM ET Speaker: Fatima Rodriguez, MD, MPH; Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Stanford Medicine, Stanford, California Title: Bempedoic Acid and Cardiovascular Disease Outcomes in Patients with Obesity: A CLEAR Outcomes Subset Analysis Session:

Location:

Date & Time:

Speaker: 1433

Hall B4-5

4/7/24, 1:15 – 2:00 PM ET

Harold Bays, MD, FOMA, FTOS, FACC, FNLA, FASPC; Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, Kentucky Moderated Presentation Title:

Session:

Location:

Date & Time: Speaker: Impact of Payer Rejections and Out-Of-Pocket Costs on Patient Access to Bempedoic Acid Therapy

1092

Moderated Poster Theatre 08

4/7/24, 3:15 – 3:25 PM ET

Jimin Hwang, MD; UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas Industry Expert Theatre Title:

Location:

Date & Time: Speaker: A Next Step in Cardiovascular Disease Management

Theatre #2

4/7/2024, 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM ET

Manesh Patel, MD Chief, Division of Cardiology, Director Duke Heart Center

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on X at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Esperion Contact Information:

Investors:

Alexis Callahan

[email protected]

(406) 539-1762

Media:

Tiffany Aldrich

[email protected]

(616) 443-8438