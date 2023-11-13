– A Prespecified, Exploratory Analysis of Participants Reports Those with Higher Baseline Inflammation More Likely to Experience a Major Cardiovascular Event (MACE), Cardiovascular Death, and All-Cause Mortality Compared to Those with the Lowest Inflammation –

– 21.6% Reduction in Vascular Inflammatory Marker High Sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) in Patients Taking Bempedoic Acid –

– Results Simultaneously Published in Circulation –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the presentation of results from a pre-specified, exploratory analysis of CLEAR Outcomes at the 2023 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions. Results were also simultaneously published in Circulation which can be accessed here.

“The analysis presented at AHA and published in Circulation highlights yet another important benefit of bempedoic acid (contained in NEXLETOL® and NEXLIZET®): its potential to reduce vascular inflammation in patients, including in those who are intolerant of statins,” said JoAnne Foody, MD, FACC, FAHA, Chief Medical Officer of Esperion. “Inflammation is an important contributing factor to cardiovascular risk. CLEAR Outcomes demonstrates that bempedoic acid not only reduces LDL-C levels but also reduces an established marker of inflammation, which is a key differentiator compared to other LDL-lowering therapies such as ezetimibe monotherapy and PCSK9 inhibitors.”

“We know in 2023 that ‘lower is better’ is true both for cholesterol and for inflammation,” said Paul Ridker, MD, MPH, of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard Medical School and a pioneer in the role of inflammation inhibition as a method going beyond cholesterol to improve patient outcomes. “In the future, it can be anticipated that virtually all atherosclerosis patients will receive aggressive inflammation inhibition along with aggressive cholesterol reduction,” Ridker added.

Dr. Ridker presented a pre-specified analysis in an oral presentation titled, “Inflammation and Cholesterol as Predictors of Cardiovascular Events and Risk Reduction with Bempedoic Acid Among Statin Intolerant Patients: An Analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes Trial.” The analysis focused on vascular inflammation, as measured by the inflammatory marker hsCRP as a major determinant of atherosclerotic risk regardless of background statin use. In the exploratory analysis, participants with baseline hsCRP in the top 25% of all participants were 43% more likely to experience MACE, twice as likely to experience cardiovascular death, and 121% more likely to experience all-cause mortality compared to those in the lowest 25%. In CLEAR Outcomes, patients who were randomized to bempedoic acid experienced a 21.6% reduction in hsCRP compared to placebo at 6 months.

CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial

CLEAR Outcomes is part of the CLEAR clinical research program for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. The CLEAR Program seeks to generate important clinical evidence on the safety and efficacy of bempedoic acid, a first in a class ATP citrate lyase inhibitor contained in NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET and its potential role in addressing additional critical unmet medical needs. More than 60,000 people will have participated in the program by the time of its completion. The CLEAR Program includes 5 label-enabling Phase III studies as well as other key Phase IV studies with the potential to reach more than 70 million people with or at risk for CVD based on elevated LDL-C.

