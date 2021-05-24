Breaking News
Esperion to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

May 24, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR), today announced that members of Esperion management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences during the month of June.

Event:   Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:   June 1, 2021
Format:   Fireside chat & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:   2:00 p.m. ET
     
Event:   JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date:   June 16, 2021
Format:   Fireside Chat & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:   12:00 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the events.

ESPERION Therapeutics

ESPERION is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

ESPERION Therapeutics’ Commitment to Patients with Hyperlipidemia

High levels of LDL-C can lead to a build-up of fat and cholesterol in and on artery walls (known as atherosclerosis), potentially leading to cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. In the U.S., 96 million people, or more than 37 percent of the adult population, have elevated LDL-C. There are approximately 18 million people in the U.S. living with elevated levels of LDL-C despite taking maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapy — including individuals considered statin averse — leaving them at high risk for cardiovascular events1. In the United States, more than 50 percent of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients who are not able to reach their guideline recommended LDL-C levels with statins alone need less than a 40 percent reduction to reach their LDL-C threshold goal2.

ESPERION’s mission as the Lipid Management Company is to deliver oral, once-daily medicines that complement existing oral drugs to provide the additional LDL-C lowering that these patients need.

