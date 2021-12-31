Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Reports Changes in Senior Management

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Reports Changes in Senior Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) reports that after seven years of service, Patrick T. Enright, Jr. has resigned from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors has accepted his resignation, effective on December 31, 2021. The Company also announces the appointments of David A. O’Neil as its new President and Chief Executive Officer and Katrina L. Sparano, as its new Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. Enright’s service as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors will also end on December 31, 2021.

Mr. Enright has served as Espey’s President and Chief Executive Officer since February 1, 2015, and has led the Company in efforts to diversify its lines of business, product offerings and customer base.

Mr. O’Neil has been employed by the Company since January 4, 2000, serving as its Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. During the period June 2, 2014 to January 31, 2015, he served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Effective December 2, 2016, Mr. O’Neil also became the Company’s Executive Vice President.

Ms. Sparano, Espey’s Assistant Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer, succeeds Mr. O’Neil as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. She served as Interim Principal Financial Officer from June 2, 2014 to January 31, 2015.

Paul Corr, the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, commented,

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., I thank Pat Enright for his seven years of dedicated service to the Company. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and appreciate Pat’s willingness to support the Company and its new executive officers during the transitional period.

“Dave O’Neil’s many years with the Company as a senior officer, his intimate knowledge of the Company’s operations, and the broad respect he enjoys from employees, make him an ideal candidate to step into the role as the Company’s chief executive officer in order to lead Espey through the on-going work force and supply chain challenges brought by the pandemic and then to grow the Company’s business. Dave did a great job in serving as an interim chief executive officer seven years ago, and with the additional business acumen he has gained since then, the Board has confidence in his ability to do the job on a permanent basis. Similarly, Ms. Sparano demonstrated her capabilities in an interim capacity, has the confidence of Mr. O’Neil, and is prepared to assume her enlarged responsibilities.

“The Board looks forward to its continued association with Mr. O’Neil and Ms. Sparano in their new roles.”

Mr. Enright also commented,

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as Espey’s President and Chief Executive and, based upon my working relationship with David O’Neil, fully support the Board’s decision to promote him to his new position.”

Espey’s primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Mr. David O’Neil (518)245-4400.

This press release may contain certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.