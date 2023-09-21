SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended June 30, 2023.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net sales of $35,592,323 compared with $32,104,774 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the year was $3,677,131, $1.49 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1,265,127, $0.52 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the sales order backlog was approximately $83.6 million, compared to last year’s backlog of $76.8 million at June 30, 2022.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023, net sales were $8,342,803 compared with last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $8,481,243. The net income for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $895,535, $0.36 per diluted share, compared with net income of $276,506, $0.11 per diluted share, for the corresponding period last year.

Also, new orders for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $42.4 million compared with the $43.2 million for the corresponding period last year.

Mr. David O’Neil, President and CEO, commented,

The team wrapped up the fiscal year and delivered a respectable increase in sales while posting a significant improvement to net income when compared to the prior year. This improvement is a direct result from the team’s ongoing focus over the past eighteen months to clear program obstacles and improve upon prior labor and supply chain constraints. Our backlog is at a record level.

The team continues to focus on our core competencies to better position our success now and in the future in targeting those sales and product mix strategies which will maximize utilization in both the engineering department and on the production floor while furthering organic sales growth. These efforts are in support of delivering solid future financial results.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, a 50% increase over the prior dividend. The dividend will be payable on October 10, 2023 to all shareholders of record on October 2, 2023.

Espey’s primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Katrina Sparano (518)245-4400.

