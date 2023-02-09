SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces funding award for a facility expansion.

Espey has been awarded $7.4 million in funds in support of facility and capital equipment upgrades for testing and qualification for the United States Navy. The funding is part of the Navy’s investment to improve and sustain the Surface Combatant Industrial Base. The work will be conducted on Espey’s property in Saratoga Springs, NY, with completion slated for 2024.

Espey’s primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Katrina Sparano (518)245-4400.

